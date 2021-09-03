We didn’t pass confidence vote in Lalong – Lawmakers

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the Plateau State House of Assembly has debunked the insinuation that the 24 members of the Assembly have passed a vote of confidence in Governor Simon Lalong. The member representing Langtang North Central Constituency and spokesperson of the PDP Lawmakers’ Caucus, Hon. Daniel Nanbol, during a press conference yesterday in Jos, said they had legislative procedures for passing a vote of confidence, and that nothing like that had been done in favour of the governor.

Nanbol, who was accompanied during the press conference by Hon. Gwottson Dalyop, from Jos South Constituency, Hon. Timothy Dantong, RiyomConstituency, said the lawmakers were saddenedwiththesituationof insecurity that had been the lot of Plateau State recently.

