We didn’t propose creation of 20 new states – Senate

Posted on Author Chukwu David, Abuja

The Senate, Sunday, said that it did not make any proposal for creation of 20 new states in the country, describing alleged media reports to that effect as a gross misrepresentation of the decision of the Senate Committee on Review of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

Spokesperson of the Senate, Senator Ajibola Basiru, in a statement in Abuja, clarified that, although the Senate Committee on Constitution Review received requests for creation of new states, it did not make such recommendation whatsoever.

According to him, the Committee decided that it was not in a position to recommend or propose the creation of new states unless there was compliance with the provisions of Section 8 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic (as amended).

The lawmaker said that considering the conditions in Section 8 of the constitution, the committee decided to refer the requests received to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to ensure compliance with provisions of the section.

