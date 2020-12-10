News Top Stories

We didn’t reach agreement with FG to suspend strike –ASUU

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

Leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has said there was never an understanding with the Federal Government that the Union would suspend its over 9 months strike on 9th December, 2020.

President of ASUU, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday night, said ASUU representatives did not have the powers to suspend or call off an industrial action without recourse to due process which included transmitting outcome of negotiations to members and the National Executive Council (NEC) of ASUU for further deliberations and actions.

While noting that ASUU was willing to cooperate with concerned authorities to ensure suspension of the strike once the welfare and wellbeing of ASUU members and the survival of public universities were sufficiently guaranteed, Ogunyemi said it was a needless crisis which had happened because government consistently failed to faithfully implement the agreement it freely signed with the union.

He said: “The leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has been inundated with enquiries on why the ongoing strike action has not been suspended. This was sequel to the widely reported claims by some government agents that all the demands of ASUU have been met and that the union agreed to suspend the strike action today, 9th December, 2020. Nothing can be farther from the truth! “To put the records straight, the Principal Officers and Trustees, who constitute the core of representatives of ASUU at negotiation meetings with government, are not constitutionally empowered to suspend any strike.

Whatever comes out of an engagement with agents of the government is an offer which must be taken back to the branches through the various organs of the union. “Views and perspectives on offers by governments are aggregated and presented to government agents as counter-offers. This trade union strategy of offer and counter-offer is continually deployed until the National Executive Council (NEC) of ASUU – consisting of all recognised chairpersons – finally approves what it considers an acceptable offer from the government. It is only then that any strike action by ASUU can be suspended.

“The ASUU leadership did not reach any understanding with government to suspend the strike on 9th December, 2020 and there is nothing in the government’s offer of 27th November, 2020 to suggest that conclusion as allegedly claimed by the Minister of Labour and Employment.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ezu River mystery: Source of 25 corpses uncovered

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo AWKA

The #EndSARS protest in Anambra State has given a clue as to how about 25 corpses were dumped into the Ezu River eight years ago by unknown persons.   The protesters, who were carrying pictures of those dumped in the river, demanded the arrest and prosecution of the former Officer in Charge of the Special […]
News Top Stories

APC crisis: I never said I spent N35bn on Buhari’s elections, says Tinubu

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

Fourty-eight hours after Comrade Adams Oshiomholeled National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was dissolved by the National Executive Council (NEC), the National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, yesterday denied reports that he allegedly spent N35 billion on the elections of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015 and 2019. Tinubu’s denial […]
News

Ortom raises the alarm over Miyetti Allah’s planned attack

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday raised the alarm over what he described as a well-planned and coordinated attack on his administration and communities in the state by Miyetti Allah groups in collaboration with some opposition elements in the state.   The orchestrated attack, the governor hinted, was coming in the form of sponsored protests […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: