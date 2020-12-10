We didn’t reach agreement with FG to suspend strike –ASUU

Leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has said there was never an understanding with the Federal Government that the Union would suspend its over 9 months strike on 9th December, 2020.

President of ASUU, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday night, said ASUU representatives did not have the powers to suspend or call off an industrial action without recourse to due process which included transmitting outcome of negotiations to members and the National Executive Council (NEC) of ASUU for further deliberations and actions.

While noting that ASUU was willing to cooperate with concerned authorities to ensure suspension of the strike once the welfare and wellbeing of ASUU members and the survival of public universities were sufficiently guaranteed, Ogunyemi said it was a needless crisis which had happened because government consistently failed to faithfully implement the agreement it freely signed with the union.

He said: “The leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has been inundated with enquiries on why the ongoing strike action has not been suspended. This was sequel to the widely reported claims by some government agents that all the demands of ASUU have been met and that the union agreed to suspend the strike action today, 9th December, 2020. Nothing can be farther from the truth! “To put the records straight, the Principal Officers and Trustees, who constitute the core of representatives of ASUU at negotiation meetings with government, are not constitutionally empowered to suspend any strike.

Whatever comes out of an engagement with agents of the government is an offer which must be taken back to the branches through the various organs of the union. “Views and perspectives on offers by governments are aggregated and presented to government agents as counter-offers. This trade union strategy of offer and counter-offer is continually deployed until the National Executive Council (NEC) of ASUU – consisting of all recognised chairpersons – finally approves what it considers an acceptable offer from the government. It is only then that any strike action by ASUU can be suspended.

“The ASUU leadership did not reach any understanding with government to suspend the strike on 9th December, 2020 and there is nothing in the government’s offer of 27th November, 2020 to suggest that conclusion as allegedly claimed by the Minister of Labour and Employment.

