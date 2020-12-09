We didnt reach agreement with FG to suspend strike Dec 9 -ASUU

The leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), has said there was never an understanding with the Federal Government that the Union would suspend its over nine months old strike on December 9, 2020.

President of ASUU, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi in a statement made available to newsmen Wednesday night, said ASUU representatives do not have the powers to suspend or call off an industrial action, but must follow due process which includes transmitting outcome of negotiations to members and National Executive Council (NEC) of ASUU for further deliberations and actions.

While noting that ASUU was willing to cooperate with concerned authorities to ensure suspension of the strike once the welfare and wellbeing of ASUU members and survival of public universities were sufficiently guaranteed, he said It was a needless crisis which had happened because government consistently failed to faithfully implement the Agreements it freely signed with the union.

In his words: “The leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has been inundated with enquiries on why the ongoing strike action has not been suspended. This was sequel to the widely reported claims by some government agents that all the demands of ASUU have been met and that the union agreed to suspend the strike action today, 9th December, 2020. Nothing can be farther from the truth!”

