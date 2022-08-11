We didn’t rndorse Lalong as Tinubu/Shettima’s Campaign DG, says Plateau CAN Chair

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Plateau State Chapter has warned politicians to desist from using Christianity and CAN in particular to promote their political interests saying as a body it never endorses the appointment of Governor Simon Lalong as the Director General of the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Organisation.

The State CAN Chairman, Rev. Fr. Polycarp Lubo while speaking with New Telegraph in Jos on Thursday said the fact that the majority of those who received the governor at the airport were Christians did not translate that CAN as a body was represented adding that every Christian is a member of CAN.

He also noted that the Christian Association of Nigeria Plateau State was not part of those that received the governor at the Yakubu Gowon Airport on arrival to the state after his appointment as the Director General of the campaign organisation.

