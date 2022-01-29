We didn’t surrender mandate to Police – PSC

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has vowed never to surrender its constitutional mandate to the Nigeria Police.

The clarification followed allegations of abdication by members of staff of the Commission.

A statement by the Head of Press and Public Relations of the PSC, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, read: “The Commission regrets that the issues raised in the publications by its staff which were already receiving management attention had to degenerate to a level where staff forcefully locked up government offices and chased away staff on legitimate duties.

“The staff raised several issues but primarily the alleged hand over of the Constitutional responsibility of the Commission to recruit Police Officers to the Inspector General of Police; the delay in the conclusion of the 2021 staff promotion and training of staff were the major highlights.

“It is necessary to state unequivocally that the recruitment of Police Officers from the rank of Constables to Cadet Inspectors and Cadet ASPs are and remains the Constitutional responsibility of the Commission and this was also affirmed not long ago by a judgement of the Federal Court of Appeal.

“The management of the Commission has no intention to abdicate this constitutional responsibility.

“It should be noteworthy that the management had a few weeks ago addressed the staff on this matter and had also followed up with contact with the Inspector General of Police to explain issues arising from the preparation for the conduct of the 2021 Recruitment process.”

It added thus: “Earlier favourable judgement to the Inspector General of Police by the Federal High Court Abuja was used for the takeover of all Police recruitments including that of the Police Academy.

“At no time did Management willingly surrender the Commission’s mandate to the Nigeria Police Force. This, it will never contemplate.

“The Management is currently taking up the recent announcement by the Police, of screening dates for the 2021 Constable Recruitment, and will ensure that the Constitutional responsibilities of the Commission are not hijacked.

“Management will insist on keeping to existing clearly defined roles for all parties including the PSC, NPF, Federal Character Commission and state governments.

“The Commission will obviously drive the 2021 Constable Recruitment in line with Constitutional provisions.”

On the 2021 staff promotion, Ani said Management will approve the recommendation of its Standing Committee on Establishment at its next plenary meeting.

Hear him: “The Management has no problem with training of staff on police Recruitment and will not stand against any reasonable recommendations on that.

“Management believes that the staff has a right to demonstrate, sit at home, and declare a warning strike but frowns at the forceful locking of government offices.

“The management will continue to protect the interest of the staff and has always done that even during the fight for the mandate of the Commission in the courts.

“Management appeals to staff to reconsider their combative approach and join hands with the management of the Commission to realize earliest resolutions of the matter according to the constitution and current judgement of the Court of Appeal.”

