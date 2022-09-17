Politics

We don’t back Makinde’s call for Ayu’s removal – Lagos PDP

Anayo Ezugwu

 

Anayo Ezugwu

The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, has distanced itself from the call for the removal of the National Chairman of the Party, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu.

The party in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Hakeem Amode, said the call made by Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State does not represent the interest of the party in Lagos State.

The statement said there were no prior meeting where such agreement was reached with the leadership of the party in the state.

It said: “We believe that PDP had survived as the only political party since the inception of the recent democratic dispensation due to its adherence to the constitution of the party, rule of law and regulations guiding the administration of the party.

“As much as we extoled His Excellency Engr. Seyi Makinde as our leader in the Southwest but there are no prior meeting where such agreement was reached with the leadership of the party in Lagos State where such position was agreed.

“The Lagos State leadership of the party will like to commend the national leadership of our great party PDP in their efforts to rescue the country from its current misery brought upon the people by the current government of APC.

“We appeal to the amiable leadership of our party in the Southwest region to work together to return the Peoples Democratic Party – PDP to its glorious days in the administration of the southwest region of the country.

“Our focus should be directed mainly to encouraging our teeming members to rally round our candidates vying for the House of Assembly, House of Representatives, Senate and Governorship positions and ensure that they win elections.”

 

Reporter

