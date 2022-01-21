Metro & Crime

We don’t mutilate corpses of our monarchs– says Owukingdom

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Comment(0)

The Council of Chiefs in Owu kingdom, Abeokuta, Ogun State yesterday said that, the kingdom does not engage in the practice of mutilating the corpses of monarchs before burial, contrary to the general belief among the Yoruba people. The council said the clarification became imperative following the controversies surrounding the burial rites of traditional rulers in Ogun State. Owu kingdom is the community of former President Olusegun Obasanjo who is also the Balogun (Chief Warrior) of the kingdom. The council also said, it had begun the burial rites for the late monarch, Oba Adegboyega Dosunmu who joined his ancestors on December 12, 2021 at the age of 85 years. The Jagunmolu of Owu, Chief Rotimi Olasode-Martins said this while addressing a press briefing at the Olowu’s Palace. Olasode-Martins who doubles as the Chairman, Planning Committee of the three day event tagged ‘Celebration of Life, said a night of tribute in honour of the late monarch would hold on Friday (today) in Abeokuta. Olasode-Martins said the activities were to celebrate the passing of their late monarch.

He explained that the committee, having got the approval of the Balogun of Owu Kingdom, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, had put together all the activities. He added that an interdenominational service would equally be held on Saturday while a thanksgiving service comes up on Sunday at Mainland Baptist Church, Oke-Ago-Owu, Abeokuta. While fielding questions from newsmen on the new Obas’ law in the state, the Akogun of Owu, Chief Ishola Akinsipo said “there is no controversy, no problem within the law and what already exists. In Owu, we don’t mutilate our monarch.”

“And all these we were doing to protect our dead people. People take part of the body to do rituals, and you see nobody is more popular than Oba, so, if they take part of an Oba and use it, it will be effective and that is why our people are doing everything to protect our Obas,” Akinsipo said. On the selection process for the emergence of a new Olowu of Owu, Akinsipo said the selection process for the next monarch will commence after all the rites for the late Olowu have been completed. He expressed optimism that before the end of the year, the new Olowu which will come from Otileta Ruling House will emerge.

 

