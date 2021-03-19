‘‘We don’t need to sit here and die’’ (1)

With all the troubles in Nigeria today, it would just be convenient to join the chorus of irredentist voices that are seeking the future in the past but every wise man knows that the “best” future is always a function of creative thought, innovative leadership and courageous discipline.

Whatever direction Nigerian leadership chooses to follow in the days ahead will determine whether our nation will recover from the brink as in times past or disintegrate completely. Please make no mistake, this time around, we are facing a terrible fusion of ancient and new problems plus the added complication of an elusive war form with a global reach and local face. Instead of seeking refuge in the past, I believe that every constituent nation within Nigeria should bring its best to the fore and join hands to deliver a national game changer.

This is a submission on behalf of the Southwest where we have accepted that success and failure are both results, not products of chance. We urge the incumbent government to step up and accept full responsibility because the present trajectory is pointing to an obvious end. From a security stand point Nigeria can be captured as a nation that is in transit from the 3rd level to the 4th and final stage of the terror agenda.

While this administration will be held responsible for whatever happens finally, it is pertinent to mention that the present situation is a harvest of decades of cumulative governance that dates back to our independence. In this three parts discourse, the intent is to encourage our decision makers towards leadership positions that can birth a new, united, peaceful and prosperous Nigeria.

Perhaps we need to start out with an unemotional and crystal clear assessment of how we arrived at this point taking note that we are a nation at war yet in denial. To conserve energy and get it right on the first poser, please permit me to jettison political correctness and borrow Obafemi Awolowo’s thinking cap as a gift from our people. On October 8, 1968, the sage voiced an observation, saying: “The welfare and happiness of the peoples of Nigeria are indivisible. So are their misfortunes and adversities. There are two things which we must seek to do immediately.

“Firstly, we must seek to arrest the process of Nigeria’s disintegration and reunite the country. ‘‘Secondly, we must put an end to the prevailing internecine hostilities; and we must reorganise our affairs in such a manner as to prevent a recrudescence of these hostilities.” Much earlier he had voiced his concerns about a potential build up of tensions that would result in an explosion of hostilities if unattended.

At the launching of a book penned by Professor C. O. Taiwo, titled: “The Nigerian Education System: Past, Present, and Future,” Obafemi Awolowo issued a warning and said: “Indeed, unless the Federal Government actively promotes the introduction of free education at all levels throughout the country, the gap which stood at 50 years in 1906, and widened to more than 75 years this year, would widen to more than 100 years in 10 years from now. ‘‘If we take serious steps to that end now, we would certainly succeed in reducing the gap considerably in say 25 years’ time. “The consequences of inaction in this matter are too gruesome for mention on this neutral and quasi-academic forum.”

Needless to say, the unmentionable and gruesome consequences have become the present reality. To complete the picture we need to observe that Obafemi Awolowo also knew we inherited fundamental problems from our colonial past. In 1968, he was quoted as saying: “It is incontestable that the British not only made Nigeria, but also hand it to us whole on their surrender of power.

But the Nigeria, which they handed over to us, had in it the forces of its own disinte-gration. It is up to contemporary Nigerian leaders to neutralise these forces, preserve the Nigerian inheritance, and make all our people free, forward-looking and prosperous.”

Let us take note that none of the three specific solutions he raised were ever properly resolved by any national leader. Armed with the latitude and speed of digital computation we can now detect that Nigeria was programmed from the get go to fail as a deterministic chaos experiment. With the benefit of hindsight it is clear that neither Awo nor Zik or Balewa could lay a solid foundation for Nigeria and were all restricted to the role of liberators.

Obafemi Awolowo spotted this challenge and left some clues for the future leaders that would become the founding fathers of Nigeria. After his release from prison he gave a speech on August 4, 1966 in Ikenne and highlighted this national dilemma.

“The rational and scientifically unassailable conclusion is that only a truly federal constitution can unite Nigeria and generate harmony amongst its diverse racial and linguistic groups. “Unfortunately, it is not, recognised by the bulk of our people, including the intelligentsia and even some intellectuals, that the making of a constitution is applied political science.”

For want of time and space we will examine just one more complication that was never resolved but it bears repetition that our nation is yet to produce its founding fathers that will build on the legacies of men like Obafemi Awolowo. The designers of the Nigerian failure programme again fitted us with a fractured leadership selection programme by fusing two parallel lines. Awolowo observed: “To the people of the Western Region: A Leader IsMade,Not Born. He is expected to justify his leadership by his personal attributes, and by his works for the good of the people.

‘‘Whereas in some other parts of the country a leader is born, and it is the followership that are expected to justify their worthiness to follow by the extremity of their obedience and subservience.” Since everything rises and falls with leadership this engineered fracture alone was enough to destroy any nation yet Nigeria has managed to stumble forward for decades.

It is my hope that some of the unattended fundamental flaws mentioned in this first discourse will open the eyes of our people to the futility of well-meaning leadership and the import of going beyond a restructure to rewrite our basic national programme. Even if we were to ignore the ruthless incursion of militants, hybrid threats and the asymmetrical warfare, it should be obvious by now that Nigeria will never make progress until some basic challenges are resolved.

All we have done is move from Lord Lugard’s principle of Indirect Rule to Sir Donald Cameron’s re-statement of that principle, and on to the present haphazard and pseudo-democratic arrangement that’s riddled with anomalies. This is the time to persuade the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to move beyond “good” governance to “exceptional” leadership and my final appeal goes to men and women of thought and influence who can reach the corridors of power in Nigeria. This call goes to you because the average citizen is already traumatised, terrorised and prone to irrational behaviour.

A truthful assessment will reveal that no other government in Nigerian history has ever faced the complexities of this hour yet we can triumph if you will all rise to the occasion and use your God given influence. In part two it will become clearer that both success and failure are unsurprising results and its time apply wisdom as Awolowo said on July 16, 1952: “It is our duty to aim at the erection of a new edifice, much nobler in conception, more artistic in design and more imposing in structure and extent than any that have hitherto been erected or contemplated.”

Ladi Peter Thompson, a Strategic Thought and Security Consultant, writes in from Lagos

Like this: Like Loading...