We don’t see Tinubu as President-elect yet –Ohanaeze

Pan-Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has explained while it is yet to congratulate the President-elect, Alhaji Ahmed Bola Tinubu, saying that the group does not yet see him as President- elect. Speaking in an exclusive interview with Saturday Telegraph in Enugu, over the weekend, the National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Dr. Alex Ogbonnia said the apex Igbo body would rather wait for the outcome of the legal challenge of Tinubu’s declaration as winner of February 25 Presidential election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The Ohanaeze spokesperson said the group was in support of the presidential bid of Mr. Peter Obi, as well as the legal challenge he has mounted against Tinubu’s declaration as winner. Ogbonnia said; “When you talk about the incoming President (Bola Tinubu), Ohanaeze doesn’t want to discuss that; we still believe that this matter will be followed to its logical conclusion and when it’s determined to its logical conclusion that is when we shall begin to look at anybody as President-elect. “For now, Ohanaeze doesn’t want to get involved in the melodrama that is being orchestrated by the APC.

That’s why Ohanaeze has not congratulated Bola Tinubu. We have not, anything congratulatory message you find on Ohanaeze, it is from any of these meddlesome interlopers throwing the name of Ohanaeze recklessly, who have been cautioned severally but yet they don’t want to heed because of the little money they make around using the name of Ohanaeze. They have been going around using that name, but officially there is no Ohanaeze message now. “We supported Obi and we are supporting the way he is pursuing the matter judicially and we cannot turn around now and begin to congratulate Tinubu. That’s our position”.