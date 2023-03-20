We don’t take citizens patience for granted –INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has assured that it would take steps to protect the integrity of the process to protect the votes and consolidate the progress made so far in the electoral exercise. INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, at a press conference yesterday, said the Commissionwillreviewtheallegations of voter inducement, harassment and manipulation of results during the governorship and House of Assembly elections. Yakubu, whowasrepresented by the Chairman, InformationandVoterEducationCommissioner, Festus Okoye, said the Commission did its best to respond during the election where the processes were disrupted by actors over which it has little or no control. “Such diabolical behaviour did not only affect citizens but also impacted on the Commission’s officials and processes.

“Earlier today, the Commission alerted the nation to the invasion of our Obingwa Local Government Area office in Abia State by thugs during the collation of results for the governorship and state Assembly elections. “In contention was the collated result from the registrationareasfor thegovernorship election in that Local Government Area.

“The intention was to force the collation of these contentious results. The behaviour of thesethugsisunacceptableand therewillbeathoroughreview of the results,” he assured. INEC noted that its staff, both regular and ad hoc, were victims of violence, stating that some of the staff were abducted, harassed, intimidated, hospitalised and in one case killed. “Nevertheless, where we could not deploy to enable citizens to vote, the Commission took the decision to remobilise tosuchplacestoenablecitizens to exercise their franchise. “Unfortunately, wecouldnot extendthesametoareaswhere voting was disrupted, and election materials destroyed. “We are keeping our eyes on those areas and would not hesitate to remobilise where the outcome of the election is affected,” INEC stated. Prof. Yakubusaidatthemoment, collation of results and declaration of winners for the 28 governorship and 993 state Assemblyelectionswereongoing nationwide and said INEC was committed to the sanctity of the process and would not hesitate to take drastic measures against proven irregularities. “We have left no stone unturned as far as the processes and procedures under the control of the Commission were concerned,” he said, stating that there was improved voter authentication using the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) while the uploading of polling unit results to the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV) witnessed a remarkable improvement. “Majority of the polling units nationwide opened on schedule and citizens were attended to promptly,” Prof. Yakubu noted

