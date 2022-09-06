Sports

We educate our athletes enough to stay clean – AFN

The Technical Director of the Athletic Federation of Nigeria, Samuel Onikeku, has said the federation has been doing enough to educate the athletes against taking banned substance and always stay clean.

 

Speaking on the backdrop of the recent doping issue relating to one of Nigeria’s athlete, Grace Nwokocha, who was provisionally suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit over the use of banned substances, Onikeku said the athletes are responsible for whatever goes into their system as the federation has been trying their best to let them understand the implication of taking just anything without proper investigation.

 

According to a report of the AIU website: “The AIU has provisionally suspended Nigerian runner, Nzubechi Grace Nwokocha, for the Presence/Use of Prohibited Substances (Ostarine & Ligandrol) (Article 2.1 and Article 2.2).”

“We keep telling them, same as the AIU insist that you are responsible for whatever goes into your system. At the last National Trials in Benin, we still lectured them on what to do and I am surprised that some are still falling into such trap,” he said.

 

“We did everything we are supposed to do for them, last year we had 37 texts, but this year we had 197 texts to make sure our athletes are clean.

This issue is an unfortunate issue, we continue to do what we are supposed to do but sometimes people would like shortcut.

 

“We are going to have a session with her to know what exactly happened, but like we always tell our athlete, if you win, the nations would be happy but if you indulged in such things, you would bring shame to your family and Nation, and that is what we don’t want.”

 

