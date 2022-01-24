We failed Ghana with poor results, says Amartey

Black Stars defender Daniel Amartey has admitted they failed Ghanaians in Cameroon following their shock early exit from the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations and has apologised on behalf of the team. Amartey played all three group games as Black Stars recorded no win, collected one point and finished bottom.

The four-time champions made a disappointing start with a 1-0 defeat to pre-tournament favourites Morocco. Nonetheless, Ghanaians were confident in the team winning their remaining group games to progress to the knockout stage.

However, they were left stunned as Black Stars drew 1-1 with Gabon and then succumbed to a 3-2 defeat to minnows Comoros, and as a result exited the tournament.

“I don’t even know where to start and I don’t know how to put into words how I am feeling at this exact time.

There were expectations placed on us when we left for the AFCON. We failed Ghana and fans across Africa with poor results,” Amartey wrote. “I will be one of the first to own and admit we let Ghana down. A bad record was set and I profusely say sorry to all Ghanaians.

As a member of the team, I know how my other colleagues feel at this moment. We are said and hurt but we know Ghanaians are hurt more.”

