We forced victim to have sex with us, her brother –Kidnapper

Suspected kidnappers in Ebonyi State yesterday told the police how they forced one of their victims to have sex with his sister.

The victim, Stanley (surname withheld), said after forcing him to sleep with his sister at gunpoint, the suspects also forced the sister to suck their penises. Stanley, his younger sister and their business partner, were allegedly kidnapped by town union executives of Onunwafor, Ezzagu in Ishielu Local Government Area of the state.

The victims went from Enugu State to sell noodles, diapers and other goods. But they were reportedly kidnapped by the ex-ecutives of the Eguobodo United of Onunwafor, Ezzagu in Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State and held hostage for about four days before a team of policemen from the state command rescued them during a gun battle inside the forest where the suspects kept the victims.

The suspects had demanded N10millionransom but later collected N200,000 from them following the inability of the victims to raise the N10 million. The two suspects arrested were among the three persons paraded at the state Police Headquarters, Abakaliki for kidnapping.

Nonso Ugboh aka CSO, who is the Public Relations Officer of the Eguobodo United, Onunwafor Ezzagu, said to have masterminded the kidnap of the three victim’s, said they commanded Stanley to have sex with his sister in their presence and that the girl was also forced to suck their penises.

He said the victims were taken to a thick forest in the area called ‘Sambisa forest’ and that police got wind of what they did and traced them to the bush where shootings ensued between them and the policemen.

Ugboh explained that three of his colleagues – Kelechi Igwe, Tochukwu Otiokpo and Nnaemeka – fled with the girl they had forceful carnal knowledge of and promised to assist in the rescue of the girl.

The father of two, whose wife is heavily pregnant, claimed that their victims were money doublers who collected money from some members of the community and tried to flee the area when the town union executives decided to kidnap them and take them to the thick forest in the community. He said:

“There were some persons from Enugu who came to our community to sell some goods including noodles, diapers and others and were looking for a house. I rented a house for them and when they entered the house, they said they were now into another business.

They said that when you give them N1,000, in five days, they will give you N1,500. I gave them N3,000 to make N5,500.

Like this: Like Loading...