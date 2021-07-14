Metro & Crime

We gang-raped 17-year-old girl as punishment -Cultists

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

Suspected cultists at Okposi in Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State yesterday said they lured a 17-year-old girl, Chioma (surname withheld), to a hotel room, blindfolded and gang-raped her. The cult members said Chioma was “punished” for offending some of their leaders. The suspects narrated how they raped the teenager to journalists at the state Police Command Headquarters, Abakaliki, where they were paraded. One of them, Okoronkwo Uche, who is the coordinator of the cult group, said Chioma had an issue with his friend and he was contacted on the phone to settle the issue.

Uche claimed that in the process of settling the issue, the girl ran away which forced them to trace her to her house where she was dragged to the hotel and gang-raped. He said: “I am the Coordinator of Vikings. There is a girl that is a member of Supreme Vikings Confraternity and she had an issue with my friend in a bar. So, they called me on the phone to come and settle the issue and I went there.

In the process of settling the issue, the girl ran away. “Then, my colleagues and I went to her house and we took her to the bar. The owner of the bar reported the matter to the police and we were arrested. The commissioner of police asked her if I was among those who raped her but she said no. “I was there when she was being raped but I did not have intercourse with her.” Another suspect, Okoronkwo Philemon, said he was on the farm when he received a call that he should come to Romic Hotel. He said: “When I got to the hotel, I saw some guys – Chibiy, Chaworin, Uk and Jardon.

All of them were outside and I asked what the problem was. They told me that the girl ‘fucked up’ and they treated her fuck up. “I asked what the fuck was and they said she was our member – Supreme Vikings. They told me that she insulted our leader and they treated her fuck up. Before I got to the hotel where she was raped, everything had been settled. I am married and I have six children.

The girl is my ‘sister’. She is from where my mother hails from. She is our women wing cult member.” The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Loveth Odah, who paraded the suspects, said Uche ordered the gang-rape of the teenager as a punishment for the issue she had with one of the members of the cult group. She said: “He said the gangrape was a way to punish anybody who commits offence in their cult group. He is what we called ‘crimini practicipi’ – he aided, instigated, accessory before and after the fact because after they commit an offence, they will return to him; he is their head. Before the group commits a crime, he must be informed. “He refused to call the police when the girl was being gangraped because he is the head of the cult group; he will not want the police to arrest his members.”

