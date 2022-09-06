News

We gave FG 14-month notice before strike – ASUU

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo IBADAN Comment(0)

The University of Ibadan chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has revealed that the union gave the Federal Government a 14-month notice before asking its members to go on strike on February 14.

 

UI ASUU Chairman, Prof. Ayo Akinwole, who made the disclosure to reporters in Ibadan yesterday, lamented that “lecturers retain public universities with their blood”. He insisted that the chapters of the union involved in the strike are intact despite the move by the government to divide them.

 

He said: “We waited for 14 months from December 2020 to February 2022 before declaring this strike. I am saying a 14- month notice, 14 months of engagements. The Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC) intervened in 2021 when we would have declared the strike.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Bello seeks FG’s support on Kogi Airport

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has called for the Federal Government’s support in the establishment of an airport in his state. Bello told newsmen yesterday after a closed door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari that he requested for the dredging of River Niger up to Lokoja, the state capital, in order to boost the economy […]
News

Brazilians stage nationwide protests against President’s COVID response

Posted on Author Reporter

  Brazilians staged protests against President Jair Bolsonaro’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in at least 16 cities across the country on Saturday, carrying signs such as “Out with Bolsonaro” and “Impeachment now.” Bolsonaro’s popularity has plummeted during the coronavirus crisis, which has killed more than 460,000 Brazilians as the far-right leader played down its […]
News Top Stories

WTO job: PDP, Atiku, Secondus, Okowa, Obi celebrate Okonjo-Iweala

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

The confirmation of former Minister of Finance, Dr. Ngozi Okojo-Iweala, as the Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO) has continued to attract reactions across the country.   The main opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), its National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus and the party’s 2019 presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, expressed joy at Okonjo- […]

