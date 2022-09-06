We gave FG 14-month notice before strike – ASUU

The University of Ibadan chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has revealed that the union gave the Federal Government a 14-month notice before asking its members to go on strike on February 14.

UI ASUU Chairman, Prof. Ayo Akinwole, who made the disclosure to reporters in Ibadan yesterday, lamented that “lecturers retain public universities with their blood”. He insisted that the chapters of the union involved in the strike are intact despite the move by the government to divide them.

He said: “We waited for 14 months from December 2020 to February 2022 before declaring this strike. I am saying a 14- month notice, 14 months of engagements. The Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC) intervened in 2021 when we would have declared the strike.”

