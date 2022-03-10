News

We gave N20m to whistle blowers, got 50% theft conviction – Okomu MD

Posted on Author Francis Ogbaugu Comment(0)

The Managing Director of Okomu Oil Palm Company Plc, Graham Hefer, has said that the company paid N20 million last year under its whistleblowing policy in order to improve intelligence gathering and harmonious relationship with its host communities. At a lecture titled: “Managing Perception: Changing Perception and Mindset,” held at the company’s premises yesterday in Okomu, Ovia South-West Local GovernmentAreaof thestate, the Managing Director also said that the company was able to get 50 per cent conviction, ranging from six months to sixyears, fortheover100cases of stealing in 2021. Hefer stated that the lecture, which was coming on the heels of recent attacks on the company that led to the death of one of its workers, is to build a better and more cordial relationship with the 24 communities around the plantation. He said it is high time the communities started looking after the company which is doing so much to better the lot of its people, even as he added that it would become a win-win situation if this could be achieved.

 

Our Reporters

