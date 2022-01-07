News

We generated N2.2trn in 2021 –Customs

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Comment(0)

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) yesterday it generated N2. 2 trillion last year. The NCS Comptroller General, Col. Hameed Ali (rtd), who confirmed the amount, said they surpassed the target of N1.678 trillion set for the year and the N1.562 trillion generated in 2020, representing 43.45 per cent increase. Spokesman for the agency Joseph Attah, in a statement, quoted Ali as attributing the achievement to the resolute pursuit of “what is right and willingness to adapt to changes brought about by global health challenges occasioned by COVID-19”.

Attah said: “Nigeria Customs Service generated the sum of N2,240,880,308,195.77 for the year 2021. “Amount generated is over the target of N1,678,715,016,014.00 set for the year. “It is over the sum of N1,562,115,419,216.32 generated in 2020 representing 43.45 per cent increase.” He said the revenue generation profile of the body has continued to be on the rise annually following the ongoing reforms. According to the spokesman, strict enforcement of extant guidelines by the tariff and trade department was instrumental in the achievement.

The NCS said: “The efforts to prevent the entry of items that could compromise the security of our citizens, economy and the well-being of our people resulted in the seizures of 5,096 assorted items with a duty paid value of N13.796 billion and 160 suspects at different levels of Investigation or prosecution.

“Other landmark achievements in 2021 capable of boosting national security and economy are installation of three brand new scanners in Apapa, Tin-Can Island and Onne ports, the introduction of the mobile tracker- a mobile application that enables individuals to remotely validate any declaration/ payment, and most importantly the status of any vehicle/cargo at any point. “It can be installed in mobile devices and introduction of standard operating procedure for the use of scanners, acquisition of rugged, gun trucks to secure anti-smuggling operatives in an increasingly hostile environment and E-customs take-off process now at the stage of final signing of the agreement.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Don’t turn land in Ogun into oil revenue, expert tells governor

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

A financial expert, Otunba Wale Soyode, yesterday cautioned the administration of Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, on its recent land ratification policy, saying that it will make life more difficult for residents and business owners. He said the state government should not see the state land resource as crude oil from which it will continue […]
News

Ekiti: Rainstorm destroys 200 houses, schools, churches, renders 1,000 homeless

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Ado-Ekiti

Storm, which accompanied a downpour, has destroyed about 200 houses and render  about 1,000 people homeless at Erimope-Ekiti in Moba Local Government Area of Ekiti State.   The downpour, which started about 6pm on Friday, destroyed residential buildings in the town. The displaced people are now taking refuge in a neighbouring community. Apart from private […]
News

FG uses community-driven solution to prevent vandalism

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

The National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA) yesterday in Benin said it has adopted communitydriven measures to stop pipeline vandalism. The Director General of the agency, Mr Idris Musa, stated this at a one-day workshop on the Community- Based Disaster Risk Reduction Plan (DRR Plan) on the Danger of Pipeline Vandalism and the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica