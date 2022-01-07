We generated N2.2trn in 2021 –Customs

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) yesterday it generated N2. 2 trillion last year. The NCS Comptroller General, Col. Hameed Ali (rtd), who confirmed the amount, said they surpassed the target of N1.678 trillion set for the year and the N1.562 trillion generated in 2020, representing 43.45 per cent increase. Spokesman for the agency Joseph Attah, in a statement, quoted Ali as attributing the achievement to the resolute pursuit of “what is right and willingness to adapt to changes brought about by global health challenges occasioned by COVID-19”.

Attah said: "Nigeria Customs Service generated the sum of N2,240,880,308,195.77 for the year 2021. "Amount generated is over the target of N1,678,715,016,014.00 set for the year. "It is over the sum of N1,562,115,419,216.32 generated in 2020 representing 43.45 per cent increase." He said the revenue generation profile of the body has continued to be on the rise annually following the ongoing reforms. According to the spokesman, strict enforcement of extant guidelines by the tariff and trade department was instrumental in the achievement.

The NCS said: “The efforts to prevent the entry of items that could compromise the security of our citizens, economy and the well-being of our people resulted in the seizures of 5,096 assorted items with a duty paid value of N13.796 billion and 160 suspects at different levels of Investigation or prosecution.

“Other landmark achievements in 2021 capable of boosting national security and economy are installation of three brand new scanners in Apapa, Tin-Can Island and Onne ports, the introduction of the mobile tracker- a mobile application that enables individuals to remotely validate any declaration/ payment, and most importantly the status of any vehicle/cargo at any point. “It can be installed in mobile devices and introduction of standard operating procedure for the use of scanners, acquisition of rugged, gun trucks to secure anti-smuggling operatives in an increasingly hostile environment and E-customs take-off process now at the stage of final signing of the agreement.”

