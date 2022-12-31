Business

We Get Cake Orders Abroad -Wife Of TMT Travels Boss, Stephanie Onwukwubri

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Cake Celebrity Boss and Wife of TMT Travels and Tours Boss, Stephanie Onwukwubri Onyeka has acknowledged the rapid rise in her cake production outside the country.

Stephanie, who took to her social media handle, stated that, God’s Grace has taken her cake business this far, as they have orders abroad.

“Starting this cake business was quite challenging, as it could be with any other business, but I held on.

“I was completely discouraged about commercializing the products in a bigger way, but I encouraged myself that I could achieve whatever I intended to achieve.

“We started large scale cake production, and people were showing love and appreciating what we were doing.

“Orders came in, and we expanded our workforce, today, we get orders from around the world and we are grateful for the connect,” she noted.

 

 

