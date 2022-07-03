We have future in track and field in Nigeria –Dare

Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, in an interview with journalist recently, which CHARLES OGUNDIYA was part of, says the Federal Government would continue the support for athletes to achieve greater heights ahead of the forthcoming World Championships and Commonwealth Games. Excerp

The National trials took place in Benin, Edo State, recently, what would you say has been the progress in athletics?

What we are seeing here (Benin) is the manifestation of the athletes especially since we came back from the Olympics and junior championship. The NCCA which was held several weeks back has helped to show a trajectory in the performance of the athletes and they have come here to confirm that and break certain records in the national trials ahead of big games. I think that despite the young age of our athletes now they have ripened with their performance. I’m glad with their current performance and the future is bright for athletes in Nigeria.

As the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, what do you owe the athletes ahead of the World Championship and the Commonwealth Games?

I will rephrase it and say what does an athlete owe Nigeria. They wear the nations colors and sing under the Nigerian flag. They have to put out their best and effort must be seen. The government owes athletes a lot. They have to provide the right mental atmosphere and environment, providing the necessary incentives most especially when they win. When we went to the Olympics, the federal government increased the winning incentives by 300 percent and we gave those monies in cash to both the winner and coaches. The para-athletes were also given money for the first time. 15,000 dollars were given to first position, silver and bronze medal winners were given money too. An athlete deserves to be celebrated and I hope we can continue that trajectory.

Is there pressure on the athletes to up their game?

Things have calmed down a bit. Most times you don’t count your chicken before they hatch. We are all witnesses to the performance they have put up not only here but on the world stage and we can do the mathematics. Unless something goes wrong, we have the caliber of world beaters and that is it.

We want to give them maximum support, make sure they don’t have injuries and they don’t wear out. We are also very careful. One or two of them are not in Benin because we don’t want them to wear out.

They are training so that they will be ready. Ultimately the pressure will be on AFN and we want the government to help us return to the days of glory. In my speech I said some of these people will get to that stage.

We have so many young athletes in the team, how do we maintain them to become world beater?

You will notice that because of their performances most of them have ended up in universities outside the country and it is also the part of efforts of AFN. We have supported some of them as they get admission with their processing and their visas. For those that go out there, they have a better opportunity at education but for those that remain here, we have also not left them. The AFN has a program in place, there are competitions. Not everyone can go abroad and the current board has a plan of development which every sport federation should have. When you discover the athletes, what type of projects do you put them in. You just don’t harvest them only when there’s a competition.

The problem most times with athletes abroad is that their schools always want to over use them for collegiate competitions, how do we manage that?

We have a system where there is a proper interface between AFN, the schools and coaches to the extent we are able to build a robust relationship with the schools. AFN hired someone in the US who has been monitoring the athletes and that is why most of them are not burnt out yet. They have developed that network.

Where do you think our strengths lies, the male or female sprints?

I’m not a technical person but I see a lot of potential and we have to be careful but traditionally over the years the women have been on top. We have some good men. When you look at the relays, the trick is the baton exchange. If one falters the relay is destroyed. This national trial gives them a chance to know the mistakes they made. They may have to change who starts.

Those technical issues are being looked at. This is a very promising one. They have been exposed to the best training abroad and they have come home and we have seen them around. I said earlier it’s not because we don’t have requisite stars but there was wisdom in bringing them home.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...