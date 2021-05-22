We have made appreciable progress in positioning tourism, says Akinbile -Yusuf

As the Lagos State Government count down to 731 days in office on May 29, in commemoration of two years of the administration of governor, Babajide Sanwo – Olu, the state Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile- Yusuf, has disclosed that the administration has made appreciable progress in repositioning entertainment and tourism through the creation of enabling environment. This is also as it plans to make a public presentation of the state tourism master plan in June while it remains committed to creating over 2.5 million jobs through its arts and craft industry.

All of these where disclosed during the ministerial press briefing of the ministry, which was jointly addressed by Akinbile – Yusuf and the Special Adviser to the governor on Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mr. Solomon Bonu, with the Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotosho and other officials of the tourism ministry in attendance. Akinbile-Yussuf gave a detailed account of the various strides made by her ministry in the last two years even as she unfolded new path for the ministry. Despite the limitation placed on its activities by COVID – 19, she said the ministry has made remarkable achievements.

‘‘As a state we had our own share of inactivity in this sector occasioned by restriction on large gathering but in the midst of it all, we forged ahead and made remarkable achievements,’’ she said, adding that: ‘‘The state government has been very empathetic with this sector as a whole with a show of concern for its inactivity occasioned by the prevailing pandemic. ‘‘As a matter of fact, a lot of our activities have been directed towards revitalising activities in this sector,’’ she stated, disclosing that the ministry has succeeded in repositioning tourism.

‘‘I make bold to say that within the last one year, which of course, is the second year of this administration, we have made appreciable progress in positioning entertainment and tourism to occupy its rightful position,’’ said the commissioner. She further stated that: ‘‘We have maintained a better relationship with our stakeholders, developed policies that would guide tourism activities in the state and also implemented different programmes and projects for the benefits of Lagosians as it relates to the fulfillment of the fifth pillar of the THEMES agenda of this present administration.’’

In terms of policy push for the sector, the commissioner said one of its greatest achievements is the tourism master plan, which according to her, is billed for public presentation next month. ‘‘The public presentation of this master plan is scheduled for next month, June. This document is one of the greatest achievements of this administration. With this master plan in place now, the era of haphazard development of tourism activities in the state is gone.’’ Following this achievement, she said that: ‘‘There is now structured guideline that must be followed for short, medium and long term tourism activities and projects. Apart from this, some areas of tourism activities that have not been given attention before have now been captured in the master plan and this will engender all –round development of every aspect of tourism in the coming years.’

Besides the strides made in tourism, the arts and culture aspect of the ministry also made some gains, with Bonu highlighting some of the activities undertook by the ministry in the year under review. One of such areas, according to him, is in arts and craft, where series of initiatives and skill acquisition programmes were embarked on with a target of employing over 2.5 million youths in the state through a number of initiatives in the creative industry. The vision for the ministry, she said remains that of harnessing the various businesses and resources of the state as well as its tourism potential to make it one of the world leaders in tourism business. ‘‘With several business-related activities associated with tourism, the industry has a tremendous potential of generating employment as well as earning foreign exchange.

‘‘There are many countries in the world, such as Malaysia, Singapore, Fiji and the Caribbean, whose economies are primarily driven by tourism,’’ disclosed the commissioner even as she revealed that the ministry is making frantic efforts to benchmark the state tourism against such thriving nations.

‘‘We are making frantic efforts to benchmark Lagos State with these countries. Although this might take years to attain, but I am bold to say that the journey has started already. With the steps taken by this administration to invest in the creativity of our youths through our partnership with Mo Abudu and Delyork International, the future is very bright for the creative minds in Lagos State.’

Achievements

Besides creating enabling environment for tourism to thrive and policy direction, the commissioner outlined other areas of impact and activities undertaken by her ministry in the year under review. These include: The setting up of COVID-19 review committee, offering of palliatives across the sector, N1b facility for tourism operators, with a single digit interest rate, hosting of virtual entertainments and celebration of 2020 World Tourism Day, engagements with stakeholders, hosting of world largest cup cakes, and Eko Culture series. Others are: Training of creative practitioners under LACI, establishment of a special interest – free loan for filmmakers under LACI, Jabamah training in Abuja, completions of four functional theatres across the state, completion and commissioning of Glover Memorial Hall, renovation of various monuments across the state and discovering of new sites.

Future projects

Looking ahead, the com-missioner said the stage is now set for her to consolidate on the gains made in the last two years with new of projects, which according to her, will engage the attention of the ministry and its partners, including the stakeholders across the state. Some of these projects as outlined by her include: The public presentation of the state tourism master plan scheduled for June, completion and commissioning of the J.K. Randle Centre, commencement of construction work on Film City by last quarter of this year and the public presentation of its newly developed website and promotional videos. Also to gain attention is the Sungo Eredo site in Epe, which according to her, will involve the mapping, aerial view and survey as well as working to create a thoroughfare in the tunnel from one end to the other to allow access for tourists and of course, explore the aquatic splendour and water – based attractions of the state in partnership with the Waterfront and Infrastructure Ministry.

