We have meters, KEDCO insists

The Management of Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has dispelled reports of the non-availability of meters in its franchise area as being speculated.
According to the management, there are substantial number of meters for any customer who wants to buy and install in their residence, because the company is committed to ending estimated billing system which often brings complaints from customers.
“We have meters on ground and as such anyone can visit any nearest KEDCO office to register and get their meters at the approved prices by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).
“As a measure to further boost meter acquisition by customers, KEDCO is looking at the possibility of installment as payment option for meters to be acquired by customers as discussions with meter vendors are on-going in that regard.
“Similarly the Management also assures its customers that the increment in tariff will improve availability, quality and reliability of the power supply to customers because minimum power supply will be guaranteed on each feeder according to the bands customers belong to,” the statement from the company said.
Dr Jamil Isyaku Gwamna, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, KEDCO said: “Our resolve to end estimated billing is determined by our policy of ensuring our customers get satisfaction and value for their money.
“We are committed to metering and there is no slowing down of the process as we are always on course on issues that will end any forms of complaints in Kano franchise.’’

