We have powers to conduct our admissions, UniAbuja replies JAMB

The University of Abuja (UniAbuja) has the Universities Miscellaneous Provisions (Amendment) Act grants it the constitutional right to conduct admissions for students who have met all the criteria set by the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB).

New Telegraph recalls that JAMB recently accused the institution of conducting illegal admissions alongside four other unnamed institutions, by not uploading list of admissions on the Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS).

A statement made available to newsmen on Monday in Abuja by the Head, information and University Relations, Dr Habib Yakoob, insisted that the institution did not engage in any form of illegal admissions of students.

While noting that the merit list for the 2020/2021 admissions was proposed on CAPS and all queries issued on same were replied to accordingly, the university maintained that candidates were directed to ensure they upload their “O” Level results and accept their offer of admission on CAPS.

