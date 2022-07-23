We have reasonable suspicion of foul play during Osun poll, says Omipidan

The Chief Press Secretary to Governor Isiaka Oyetola, Alhaji Ismail Omipidan in this interview with OLAOLU OLADIPO speaks on the outcome of the governorship election in the state. He says the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership in the state is currently studying the outcome. Though he stated that there were reasonable grounds to head to the tribunal, he however said such a decision would be taken later after the appraisal was carried out. Excerpts…

What’s your impression of the outcome of the last governorship election in Osun State?

Let me first of all extend my appreciation to the good people of Osun State for trooping out en masse to cast their votes. I want to also thank the supporters and sympathisers of the APC for their refusal to fall for the temptation to resort to violence over the obvious provocation of the PDP. You will recall that before the election, the PDP candidates in some constituencies were on record in a video that went viral in the social media where they threatened to unleash violence on the people of the state. They boasted on how they have mastered the use of bombs and grenades. One of them specifically urged his supporters to arm themselves with cutlasses and other dangerous objects to be able to unleash them on members of the APC on election day but thank God that we did not dignify them with the response that they were looking for. We thank God also that the election went on smoothly without any major security issue. Violence was recorded in some areas in the state that were precipitated by members of the PDP. In spite of all that, we thank God that no life was lost in the entire process. For me, it (the peaceful conduct) is a further testament to the peaceful disposition of the governor of the state.

From the way you speak, it seems your party and government have some form of reservations with regards to the outcome of the election?

We do, especially in Ede town for instance, by 7pm on election day, virtually all the media houses reported that voting had ended, the process was still very much on in Ede. Voting went on up till 10 pm. I am aware that they say once you are on the queue before 2:30pm , the last person would vote but investigations reveal that all those who voted around 10 pm in that area were not on queue as at 2:30 pm but I would not want to dwell much on that because as I speak, we are still studying the outcome of the election. We are interviewing our agents and once we are done, we will be putting out a categorical statement on what we saw as the outcome.

How optimistic are you that the party should go ahead to challenge the outcome of the election at the tribunal?

As I speak with you, we have not decided yet on whether we will be going to the tribunal. What I know is that we are still reviewing the results of the election and once we are through with that, we will make our position known to the general public.

