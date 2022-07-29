We have required number to impeach Buhari –Fadahunsi

The lawmaker representing Osun East Senatorial District, Senator Francis Fadahunsi, yesterday, said that the 9th Senate had all it takes to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari. Some members of the Senate across party lines staged a walk-out, after the move to serve impeachment notice on President Buhari was resisted by the President of theSenate, AhmadLawan and some members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). The impeachment move was hinged on the incessant attacks on Nigerians by insurgents and the latest threats to overrun Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Addressing journalists shortly after the plenary, Fadahunsi hinted that some APC lawmakers were in support of the impeachment move, and the remaining naysayers would join the major-ity when the Senate resumes from the long vacation. “Remember, I moved this motiontwoyearsagothatthis President could offer nothing and that he should step aside. But the APC then, floating in Atlantic Ocean, didn’t understand what I was saying. Now that the dangerous Atlantic Ocean is sweeping them and they have overtaken even Abuja, they are gradually seeing reasons.

“We decided at a closeddoor session that an impeachment notice should be passed on him, but because somebody is still busy trying to protect his job, it was not possible. “Today, during the executive meeting, all of us agreed thatthemanshouldbe served an impeachment notice.

Almost all the APC senators concededthatthemanshould be served, except a few. “By the time we come back, that is, if all of us will come back – that is, if some of us are not inflicted by the insecurity- wewouldallcome together, regardless of ourpolitical affiliations and ask that he should go,” he said. Fadahunsi, whoistheVice Chairman, Senate Committees on Customs and Trades and Investment, also lashed on the Nigeria’s security chiefs for not doing enough. He said: “The soldiers are busy making money. The generals are busy acquiring houses. Some of them do not even know what to do with the money, some of them are building universities and hotels.

