We have the talents to beat G’Bissau – Osimhen

…as Napoli reject Newcastle’s €100m transfer bid for striker

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, has said the team has the talents to beat their opponent, Guinea Bissau, in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier scheduled for today in Abuja and take a step closer to taking part in the competition proper. With two wins in the last two matches, a win against Guinea Bissau over two legs will take the Eagles to the tournament taking place in Cote d’Ivoire. Speaking ahead of the game, the Napoli striker and Serie A highest goal scorer this season said as an individual, he is ready for the game as he call on Nigerians to come out in their numbers to support the team.

“We are ready, I am looking forward to the game against Guinea Bissau,” he said. “The squad is ready and I am ready as an individual, we have been working so hard in training, the coach has been telling us how he want his team to play and the backroom staff too are doing their bits, we have the talents in the squad that can win the game for us. “For me, I think we are good to go.

I am ready to contribute my quota by scoring goals, and if I don’t score, I just want the team to win. I am looking forward to the fans support and as a team we promise them an entertaining game.” Meanwhile, it has been revealed that Napoli has rejected a €100 million transfer bid from Newcastle United for their striker, Victor Osimhen, according to a report on II Corriere dello Spor. The paper reported that Napoli already rejected the bid as they are not ready to release the former Lille of France striker. The transfer bid is coming weeks after Napoli President, Aurelio De Laurentiis, declared his intention to keep both Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia at the Stadio Maradona in the possible future that both players “are not for sale”.

