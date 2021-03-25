News Top Stories

We have to fix LG administration to deliver democratic promises –Gbajabiamila

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Comment(0)

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has said that for leaders to deliver on the promise of democratic governance, the local government administration must be fixed to meet its expectations. Gbajabiamila said it was time for all efforts to be channelled toward addressing the problems bedevilling the LG system in the country to make it more efficient and effective. Speaking at the 2021 General Assembly of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), the Speaker said the House was ready to assist in making the local governments in Nigeria better through the instrument of the law.

“The local government administrations in Nigeria are the closest to the people. They should be responsible for making decisions and providing services that ensure the quality of life for the Nigerian people. “Until we fix local government administration in Nigeria, we will not be able to fully deliver on the promise of democratic governance in a way that allows us to achieve our country’s full potential. “This is the most critical and most important tier of government because you are the ones that are in touch with the people of Nigeria.”

He said the day was a historic one and that the outcomes of the event should be made historic to change the way local governments are being run. “I was pleased to see that you have chosen as the theme of this year’s General Assembly, ‘Strategic Positioning of Local Governments for the Future: A New Era.’ This is an important topic that I hope will allow the General Assembly to develop a strategy that will enable stakeholders across government and civil society to collaborate more effectively to achieve necessary and long-overdue reforms of local government administration in Nigeria”, Gbajabiamila told the gathering.

The Speaker said the major task of the local governments was development at the grassroots level, but bemoaned a situation where members of the National Assembly like him were called upon by the people at that level to carry out work to be done by that tier of government. He said though it is the responsibility of the local governments to carry out such works, they could not do that, “because they have been hampered to do that.”

“We all know why this happens. That is why I say you should make the outcomes of this assembly rich. And we will be there in the National Assembly to assist you.” Gbajabiamila said now that there is a public and political consensus in favour of constitutional reforms to address the fundamental and structural problems in the country, “this is the time to ensure that the question of how to get our local governments working is at the centre of our national conversations about the future and promise of Nigeria.

“It is said that you cannot build something on nothing. If you don’t fix the local government administration, you will just go round and round.” He said the ongoing constitution amendment by the National Assembly would address some of the challenges faced in the country.

“Local government leaders must, at all times, strive towards a culture of service and the practice of excellence. You must respect the rule of law. Part of that means ensuring that the legislative arm of local government administration performs its separate functions without undue executive interference.

“For too long, we have avoided the hard conversations about our nation’s future. We cannot afford to do that anymore. I assure you all that the 9th House of Representatives will not waiver from our commitment to take whatever legislative actions are necessary to achieve the highest ambitions we have for Nigeria. “I assure you also that we are ready to work with the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) and all stakeholders to fix local government administration in Nigeria once and for all.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: Ebonyi records 3 deaths, cases rise to 503

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya and Kenneth Ofoma

Ebonyi State government has said that three persons have died of coronavirus in the state just as no fewer than 24 health workers have tested positive for COVI-19 pandemic.     Commissioner for Health, Dr. Daniel Umezurike disclosed this at New Government House complex Abakaliki while giving update on the pandemic to Governor Dave Umahi, […]
News

COVID-19: FG disclaims discovered palliatives in Lagos’ warehouse

Posted on Author Deborah Ocheni ABUJA

The Federal Government yesterday disowned the COVID-19 palliatives discovered in a Lagos State warehouse, saying the items were not from it.   Instead, the government said the inscriptions seen on the back of the items indicated that they were donated by a coalition of some non-governmental organisations (NGOs).     Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster […]
News

Imo communities call on Uzodinma to refurbish, equip health centres

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Two communities, Isu and Abakan in Nwangele Local Government area of Imo State have called on Governor Hope Uzodinma to rehabilitate dilapidating health centres and provide them with personnel with good conduct. The communities yesterday made the appeal at a one-day sensitisation programme themed “Improve the Knowledge of Mothers, Parents and Care givers on Essential […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica