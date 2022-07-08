We have women who can bring Nigeria back on track – Onyesoh

From the local to the global level, women’s leadership and political participation are restricted. Women are underrepresented as voters, as well as in leading positions, whether in elected office, the civil service, the private sector or academia. This occurs despite their proven abilities as leaders and agents of change, and their right to participate equally in democratic governance. Women face several obstacles to participating in political life. Structural barriers through discriminatory laws and institutions still limit women’s options to run for office. The National Coordinator of Women Situation Room Nigeria (WSRN), a networking initiative that prepares women for mainstream politics and the president of Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom, Joy Onyesoh speaks about the capability of women in ruling the country.

“The starting point is having the dream, and the next thing is actualizing the dream and for you to actualize your dreams, you need to be with the right set of people to network well because networking helps. Iron sharpens iron, when you are with the right people you can build your capacity. “The political arena is not saturated, the space to fill is so large and the space that women are occupying is still very minute because you will find out that most women group shy away because of the stereotype believe that women are limited to do some things and there are political boundaries they are not meant to cross meanwhile everything we do is politics.

“As humans, all we do is political but women keep saying I don’t want to participate in politics and because we have not been able to make the linkages between mainstream and the domestic politics but they are all interconnected. Even though ours is called the Women Situation Room Nigeria (WSRN) we have attempted to define what room and situation is as an allencompassing entity”.

Structures

Speaking on steps in place to nurture the initiative, Onyesoh said: “In Nigeria and most African countries, we tend to individualize processes and it is not sustainable by so doing but when you institutionalize processes, it makes it sustainable in such that if someone exits; the structure will still be there for someone else to fill in the gap. We have geo political zones coordinator representing institutions so; it is not built around individuals. Speaking about the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu and his agitation for Biafra nation, Onyesoh noted that to the extent that the constitution says that people should have freedom of expression: “If for instance the Independent People of Biafra say they want to implement there is nothing wrong to that according to our constitution and there is nothing dialogue cannot resolve. “I am a peace activist and I am also a pace builder; I believe you cannot solve violent situations with violence. If people are agitating that they want to leave they have the right to self-determination but the question we should ask is why they are agitating to leave; you need to give them a hearing and address those issues as to why they want to leave. “ I have never believed in violence and I will not stand for violent, violent may solve the problem on the interim but there is definitely going to be a break down along the way, there is a lot we need to do and that is what WSRN is all about, as individuals, we have responsibilities; let us not give up on the country. We must take back Nigeria and everyone must be involved.”

Hillary Clinton

Speaking on Nigerian women level of preparedness to face critical political situation, the peace builder said: “Capacity has nothing to do with been a male or female, it is because we always tie capacity to being a man; we are all human beings and your exposure to certain condition and environment is what impact capacity to act in certain instance, it is not because you are a man or a woman and so because we have structured certain beliefs and roles for men or women; for crying out loud, Hillary Clinton is woman and this has not affected her capacity. I am not naïve to say that every woman is a leadership material but we certainly have women who have all it takes to put this country back on track.” She advised those wishing to attain the height that she is never to give up. “If you believe in your dreams, you have to pursue them because where there is a will; there will definitely be a way.”

Rotating roles

She gave a brief insight into her growing up years. “Growing up was fun, I got to realize myself at a very young age because of my background; I grew up in a family where specific roles were not assigned to men or women. We rotate roles and I learnt how to negotiate in the process of swapping of roles and that has influenced me a whole lot; that is what made me who I am now because looking back, all the processes I went through developed me to be who I am now, it helped fuel my passion because the desire to break out of the norm became so high as a result of my background.”

She also commended the federal government for launching a centre that cares for senior citizens. “The national policy on aging for the older Nigeria citizens is a very welcome development. A country that doesn’t take care of his aged population is doomed to fail. So it is a welcome relief that we have started thinking long term, because we all pray to grow old and we need to have safety nets for the aged population. We do know that, at that time most of them have very little income saved. 90% of them have little income saved and then it creates a whole lot of liabilities if not properly managed. So the policy is a welcomed development and beyond the policy what I really love to see is the implementation of the policy.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...