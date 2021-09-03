News

We impounded N72m worth of contraband in August – Ogun Customs

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Ogun Area Command 1, yesterday said it seized N72, 589,473 worth of contraband goods last month. The Controller of the command, Peter Kolo, told journalists at Idiroko Border Post that the agency confiscated 830 cartons of frozen poultry products, 15 units of vehicles, used foreign clothes, bags, shoes and illicit drugs, among others. According to him, the command generated N1, 997,500 from the auction of seized petroleum products and scrap metals. Kolo said: “The command made significant progress in its anti-smuggling operations in the state during August 2021, with a total record of 95 seizures comprising 4,138 bags of foreign parboiled rice of 50kg each, 830 cartons of frozen poultry products, 15 units of both foreign used vehicles and means of conveyance, six sacks of cannabis sativa and other illicit drugs.

Others are six bales and 15 sacks of used/second-hand clothing, six sacks and 90 pieces of used handbags, 6 sacks and 34 pairs of used shoes, 592 kegs of petroleum products of 25 litres.” He added that 20 suspected smugglers had been taken to court over illegal importation of contraband. Speaking on the allegation of arms smuggling into the country through the state, Kolo described the allegation as a ploy by smugglers to instigate students of higher institutions to embark on a campaign of calumny against the command. According to Kolo, smugglers who could no longer have their way have enlisted the help of some students to blackmail the command.

Our Reporters

