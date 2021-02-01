Metro & Crime

We inherited N28bn gratuity debt, disbursed over N3bn to 76 retirees for 2012 – Makinde

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State Minday disclosed that his government has paid N3,420,000.00 gratuity to 76 workers who retired between 2012 and 2013 in the state.

 

Commissioner for Establishment and Training, Siju Lawal, who spoke on behalf of the governor, made this disclosure while presenting the cheques to the retirees at the Ministry’s Conference Hall in Ibadan.

The Commissioner also discloaed  that the state government inherited unpaid gratuity debt of about N28 billion from the previous administration as outstanding for the year 2012, up until May 2019 when the present administration received the mantle of leadership in Oyo State.

 

He maintained that the monthly release of N180 million has helped pay the whole of year 2012 gratuity, while noting that the payment has stretched to the month of August 2013, as it is always paid according to merit.

Lawal advised the beneficiaries to invest wisely with their money, while urging them “to be prudent in spending and live peacefully with others to enjoy a healthy and fulfilled life”.

 

 

