News

We installed 26 monarchs on merit, says Fayemi

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Comment(0)

Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi has said the 26 traditional rulers installed by his administration were picked on merit. Fayemi stated yesterday that the process used for the traditional institution was transparent to allow unity and development to thrive in the communities The governor, represented by his deputy, Chief Bisi Egbeyemi, spoke in Ijan Ekiti, Gbonyin Local Government Area, during the presentation of the staff of office to the new Onijan, Oba Adebanji Aladesuyi. The stool became vacant following the demise of Oba Samuel Fadahunsi on September 16, 2021, after reigning for 19 years. The governor commended the late Oba Fadahunsi for bringing development to the town. He said: “I am happy that the process leading to the selection of the new Onijan was devoid of political colouration. It was a peaceful process that will bring unity. I want Kabiyesi to work harmoniously with all his subjects.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

2023: I’m most qualified for senate – Dafinone

Posted on Author Ola James and Gabriel Choba

An aspirant for Delta Central senatorial seat on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Ede Omueya Dafinone, yesterday described himself as the most qualified candidate to occupy the Nigerian Senate for Delta Central. Dafinone met Delta Central APC executives in Sapele and Ethiope West respectively, saying he is also asking for support […]
News Top Stories

Herdsmen’s attacks: Ndigbo calls for govs, Ohanaeze security meeting

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…says S’East’ll no longer allow killings Following the recurring attacks and heightened insecurity in the South- East geo-political zone, the apex Igbo socio-cultural and political organisation, yesterday, called on the governors of the five South- East states to, as a matter of urgency, convene an emergency security meeting that will take a look at the […]

Arch. Bishop Chukwuma
News

Insecurity: Resign now, Archbishop Chukwuma tells Buhari, service chiefs

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma and Detuchukwu Mbalewe

Fiery Enugu clergy, Archbishop Emmanuel Chukwuma has called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the service chiefs to resign if they cannot tackle the rising insecurity in the country. Chukwuma, who is also the Archbishop of Enugu Ecclesiastical Province, Anglican Communion, warned that unless urgent measures were taken to address the worsening insecurity, a revolution seems […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica