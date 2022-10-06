We installed 26 monarchs on merit, says Fayemi

Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi has said the 26 traditional rulers installed by his administration were picked on merit. Fayemi stated yesterday that the process used for the traditional institution was transparent to allow unity and development to thrive in the communities The governor, represented by his deputy, Chief Bisi Egbeyemi, spoke in Ijan Ekiti, Gbonyin Local Government Area, during the presentation of the staff of office to the new Onijan, Oba Adebanji Aladesuyi. The stool became vacant following the demise of Oba Samuel Fadahunsi on September 16, 2021, after reigning for 19 years. The governor commended the late Oba Fadahunsi for bringing development to the town. He said: “I am happy that the process leading to the selection of the new Onijan was devoid of political colouration. It was a peaceful process that will bring unity. I want Kabiyesi to work harmoniously with all his subjects.”

