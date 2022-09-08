News

We introduced parking levy to stop multiple levies –Lagos

The Lagos State Parking Authority(LASPA) has said it decided to introduce the parking levy to stop indiscriminate levies in the state. A viral post on social media claimed that LASPA issued a letter signed by its General Manager levying a Lekki-based company N290,000 for the parking lot outside its premises. But addressing a press conference yesterday, the Commissioner for Transportation, Frederick Oladeinde insisted that LASPA was empowered by law to collect park levies. Oladeinde said: “As it is usually the case, especially in a political season, political jobbers and people with limited knowledge on the constitutional mandates of LASPA have tried fruitlessly to exaggerate the issue by playing to the gallery.”

According to him, the agency was also empowered to remove all impediments arising from indiscriminate parking on carriageways, thereby increasing the carriageway capacity on the roads, improving the flow of traffic and reducing travel time.He referred to the agency as “a one-stop authority, providing solutions for parking challenges across the state”.

The commissioner added: “LASPA was founded to find enduring solutions to the issues of indiscriminate and illegal parking across the state.” According to him, the agency has the mandate to charge fees on private commercial parks, non-commercial parks and other parking lots on any facility provided by them. He said: “Let me emphasize that most private commercial parks charge the Lagosians between N500 to N1,000 parking dues per hour and each person parking at these respective parks can have four stops over which sums up to N2,000 or N4,000 daily.”

 

