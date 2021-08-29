We invited Olawunmi for intelligence sharing –DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), has said that its invitation of Naval Commodore Kunle Olawunmi (rtd), who revealed alleged Federal Government’s lackadaisical attitude towards internal security on national television last week was informed by the need for intelligence sharing.

It disclosed that Olawunmi was invited via a text message, to offer further perspectives on his claims in an interview on Channels Television last week about why the nation’s had continued to be hunted by crass insecurity.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that Olawunmi had made startling revelations on the raging insurgency in the North-East, during an interview session on Channel Television’s Sunrise Daily where he had seemingly rattled authorities, with unconfirmed reports that regulatory agencies may be planning to wield the big stick.

Among others, the retired senior intelligence officer was quoted as saying: “The center of gravity of insurgency in Nigeria is the sponsors. We cannot resolve issues of sponsors because they are in Buhari’s government. We know them, I was in the military intelligence.

The defence headquarters staff that I work with, they know”. Reacting to reports of Olawunmi’s possible arrest, the DHQ, in a terse statement by its spokesperson, Major- Gen. Benjamin Sawyerr, said: “Please gentlemen of the press.

There is a Sahara Reporters online news that The DIA has ordered for the arrest of Commodore Olawunmi rtd.

This is false and not true. We are issuing a statement soon. Olawunmi has made some explosive revelations last week while speaking on the attack on the Nigerian Defence Academy where two officers were killed and one other abducted.

