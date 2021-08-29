News Top Stories

We invited Olawunmi for intelligence sharing –DHQ

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja Comment(0)

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), has said that its invitation of Naval Commodore Kunle Olawunmi (rtd), who revealed alleged Federal Government’s lackadaisical attitude towards internal security on national television last week was informed by the need for intelligence sharing.

 

It disclosed that Olawunmi was invited via a text message, to offer further perspectives on his claims in an interview on Channels Television last week about why the nation’s had continued to be hunted by crass insecurity.

 

Sunday Telegraph recalls that Olawunmi had made startling revelations on the raging insurgency in the North-East, during an interview session on Channel Television’s Sunrise Daily where he had seemingly rattled authorities, with unconfirmed reports that regulatory agencies may be planning to wield the big stick.

 

Among others, the retired senior intelligence officer was quoted as saying: “The center of gravity of insurgency in Nigeria is the sponsors. We cannot resolve issues of sponsors because they are in Buhari’s government. We know them, I was in the military intelligence.

 

The defence headquarters staff that I work with, they know”. Reacting to reports of Olawunmi’s possible arrest, the DHQ, in a terse statement by its spokesperson, Major- Gen. Benjamin Sawyerr, said: “Please gentlemen of the press.

 

There is a Sahara Reporters online news that The DIA has ordered for the arrest of Commodore Olawunmi rtd.

 

This is false and not true. We are issuing a statement soon. Olawunmi has made some explosive revelations last week while speaking on the attack on the Nigerian Defence Academy where two officers were killed and one other abducted.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

APC thanks FG for N25bn road projects in S’East

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi Aba

•Draws attention to other deplorable roads     A bia State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Saturday thanked the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government for approving N25 billion for the completion of the Enugu-Lokpanta section of the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway.   The party said that section of the highway has over the […]
News Top Stories

Shareholders earn N173bn from Seplat, Total stocks in five months

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Shareholders of two oil and gas companies quoted on the main and premium boards of the nation’s stock market recorded a gain of about N173.211 billion in the last five months of the year 2021 following positive market sentiment on the stocks as COVID-19 pandemic continues to ravage the world.   The market sentiment for […]
News

Biden warns lives could be lost in Kabul airlift

Posted on Author Reporter

  US President Joe Biden has acknowledged the mass evacuation from Afghanistan is “not without risk of loss”. Speaking at the White House, Biden said the US had rescued 13,000 people to date in “one of the largest, most difficult airlifts in history”. But the president’s suggestion that US evacuees were not being hampered by […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica