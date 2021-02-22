We kidnap snatched cars’ owners for smooth operations –Suspect

Police in Abia State have arrested a middle-aged man, identified simply as Okechukwu John, for car snatching and kidnapping.

John was arrested alongside his girlfriend, Chibuzor Nduka. John was said to be terrorising residents of Abia, Anambra, Enugu, Imo, Rivers, Cross River, Akwa Ibom and Delta states before he was arrested by police detectives.

It was learnt that whenever they hijacked a car from its owner, John and his gang members will kidnap the driver and then ask his or her relatives to pay ransom. But, according to the suspect, they always kidnap the driver or the owner of a vehicle so they can drive such a vehicle to another state.

This, he said, was to prevent the owner from activating a tracking device on such the vehicle. He said they snatched cars from different parts of the country. But, according to him, they operate mostly in the South-East and South-South.

He said: “We don’t just hijack anyhow cars, we go for Sport Utility Vehicles (SUVs) and other expensive cars. “I am a car dealer, I bought both genuine and stolen ones. I am not a kidnapper.

But whenever my boys snatch cars from any state, the driver of such a vehicle would be kept in my house so that the person won’t be able to operate the tracker in the stolen car.

They will bring it to me successfully without being challenged by security agents. “The woman who the police met in my house, her Prado Jeep was snatched from her. She was kept in one of the rooms in my house to prevent her from using the tracker.

It was to allow them to drive the car to Aba after it was snatched from Cross River State. I bought the Prado for N1.5 million from the boys.”

John added that the three AK47 rifles, two locally-made pistols, two magazines and the live ammunition found in the Prado Jeep his girlfriend was driving was sent to him by a friend called Chidubem who, according to him, is serving a jail term.

He said: “It is true, we wanted to use the guns to snatch another set of vehicles. That was why he sent the guns to me when I requested for them.”

Meanwhile John’s girlfriend, Nduka, when asked if she knew that her boyfriend was an armed robber and a kidnapper, she answered yes. When the police further asked her why she didn’t report to the police, she said “I love him, I don’t want the police to arrest him”.

She said: “The Prado Jeep I was driving the fateful day you arrested me was given to me by my boyfriend, I never knew that there were guns in the vehicle. I also didn’t know if it was a stolen car.”

When also asked where she got the Nigerian Air Force banneret in the car, she said she hung it there to avoid being disturbed by policemen and other secure agents

