We killed, cut rival cult members hands for rituals–Oguncultleader

Policemen from the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) led by Olatuniji Disu, a Deputy Commissioner of Police, have arrested three leaders of a deadly cult group in Abeokuta area of Ogun State. The arrested cult leaders were identified as: Saheed Taiwo; Isaiah Babatunde and Oyede Sulaimon. They were reportedly responsible for the killings of suspected cult members around Ita Oshin, Abeokuta and neighbouring communities in the state. The leader of the gang, Taiwo confessed that his gang not only killed rival cult members but also cut their hands and use them for rituals to fortify themselves against attack from their rival and against arrest from the police. A police source at the IRT said that the police were on the trail of another notorious member of the gang, simply identified as Ben, who reportedly vanished into the thin air with the gang’ s AK 47 riffle .
