We killed, cut rival cult members hands for rituals–Oguncultleader

Policemen from the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) led by Olatuniji Disu, a Deputy Commissioner of Police, have arrested three leaders of a deadly cult group in Abeokuta area of Ogun State. The arrested cult leaders were identified as: Saheed Taiwo; Isaiah Babatunde and Oyede Sulaimon. They were reportedly responsible for the killings of suspected cult members around Ita Oshin, Abeokuta and neighbouring communities in the state. The leader of the gang, Taiwo confessed that his gang not only killed rival cult members but also cut their hands and use them for rituals to fortify themselves against attack from their rival and against arrest from the police. A police source at the IRT said that the police were on the trail of another notorious member of the gang, simply identified as Ben, who reportedly vanished into the thin air with the gang’ s AK 47 riffle .

 

News Top Stories

New Telegraph reconstitutes Board

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

A new board has been constituted by the New Telegraph Publishing Company Limited.   The seven-man board, which was announced yesterday, is headed by Mr. Olakunle Gidado, who is presently Head of Nigeria, Lukoil International Trading and Supply Company (LITASCO). A former senator and ex- Commissioner for Information in Ebonyi State, Barr. Emmanuel Onwe, was […]
News

2023: Udoedehe denies A’Ibom guber ticket report

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

A party chieftain and Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) has refuted the report credited to him on the governorship ticket of Akwa Ibom State in 2023. This was even as he said that building a strong All Progressives Congress party in the state is paramount to his […]
News

FG: Repair of Lagos-Abeokuta expressway to gulp N13.4bn

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

The Federal Government yesterday disclosed that, palliative works on the bad portions of the Lagos-Ota and Ota-Idi-Iroko roads will gulp N13.4 billion while the full reconstruction will cost N56 billion. The Minister of Works and Housing, Babajide Fasola, disclosed this during an inspection of the ongoing construction of Toll Plaza at Lotto, along the Lagos-Ibadan […]

