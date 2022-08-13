We killed DPO because he always gave us tough time –Bandits

Four notorious bandits, Hashimu Galadima – aka Kan Wuka; Abduwahab Abdulhassan – aka Emeka; Alhaji Hamidu Saleh and Abdulwahab Ahmed – aka Dan Mama; who killed a serving lawmaker, Musa Mante of Bauchi House of Assembly as well as a retired Divisional Police Officer in Bauchi State alongside others, have confessed that they killed the DPO for making their work of banditry difficult while he was in service. The suspects were arrested by the operatives of the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) led by Deputy Inspector General of Police, Olatuniji Disu, following investigations into high level murder, kidnapping and armed robbery operations in Bauchi State According to a police source, who pleaded anonymity, ‘‘They have confessed to taking parts in different killings, kidnappings and armed robbery incident in Bauchi.

They killed a serving member of the Bauchi State House of Assembly and abducted three of his family members. They are also responsible for the killing of a former DPO of Tafawa Balewa Division, CSP Garkuwa. The leader of the gang, 48 years old Hashimu aka Kan-Wuka, from Galvan Village in Bakari-Bagel district of Dass Local Government Area of Bauchi State, confessed that it was his gang that killed Mante, who was representing Dass Local Government in the Bauchi State House of Assembly .

He also confessed to have participated in different high level crimes, however, he disclosed that it was his gang member, Abdulwahab Alhassan that masterminded the killing of the lawmaker. The gang leader also stated that; “I did not want to kill him but when Abdulhassan also told me that he also hated the honourable and we should kill him.

It was even Abdulhassan that facilitated how we located him and gained entrance into his house.” On the killing of the DPO, the gang leader said; “It was all of us that hated the DPO. When he was the DPO of Tafawa Balewa Police Station, he killed our members and prevented us from operating in that area.” Another member of the gang, Alhassan, also confessed to be a member of the gang, he, however, claimed that he did not follow them to the DPO’s house for the operation and that he only provided the gang with information. The suspect said: “I am into sale of hard drugs.

I know most of these criminals and sell hard drugs to them. My problem with Honourable Mante was that he refused to help me when I had problem with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Bauchi then. “I sent people to him with the hope that he would assist me by using his position to facilitate my release from the NDLEA but he ignored me. I spent one year in prison and I was released and united with my family.” The Force Police Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, confirmed the arrest of the suspects and expressed the commitment of the force to the protection of lives and properti

