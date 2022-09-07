Metro & Crime

We killed our friend because he was making more money than us – Yahoo boys confess

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo Comment(0)

Two internet fraudsters popularly known as ‘Yahoo Boys’, Wahab Hammed (28) and Adegoke Ayobami (31) have been apprehended after killing their friend, Oguntade Wasiu.

Wasiu was murdered by his close associates in Modakeke in Osun State.

The incident occurred on Sunday, August 14, 2022.

The suspects were arrested after some farmers who witnessed the crime quickly reported them to the police.

New Telegraph learnt that the suspects lured the deceased to the bush under the guise of seeking spiritual help and killed him with a cutlass.

It was further gathered that the suspects who took security personnel to where they killed their friend, said they killed him because he was making more money than them through ‘Yahoo Yahoo’.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Yemisi Opolola while speaking to newsmen at the state police command in Osogbo on Wednesday, said the suspects were arrested on August 12 at Alaro Area, Modakeke, Osun State.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Foundation feeds over 500 vulnerable persons, street children in Lagos

Posted on Author Flora Onwudiwe

The African Refugees Foundation (AREF), a non-profit organisation, recently took to the streets to feed over 500 vulnerable persons, including 200 children, to mark World Refugees Day, with the theme; “whoever, whatever, whenever. Everyone has got a right to seek safety”. The event which was witnessed by members of the board of Trustees of AREF, […]
Metro & Crime

Another abandoned baby girl rescued in Lagos

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Police in Lagos have again rescued a one-month old-baby girl abandoned in thr Orile area of the state. It would be recalled that on March 17, a day-old-baby was also rescued in Oko Oba area of the state. The Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu after receiving the newborn at his office, adopted the child through […]
Metro & Crime

Flood destroys property, renders many homeless in Oyo, as Makinde promises palliatives

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

Sequel to the ravaging effects of the heavy rain that fell on Tuesday evening in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital and its environs, which rendered many people homeless and property destroyed, the state governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, on Wednesday, paid an on- the-spot-assessment visit to the communities affected. Worst hit among the communities that the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica