We killed our friend because he was making more money than us – Yahoo boys confess

Two internet fraudsters popularly known as ‘Yahoo Boys’, Wahab Hammed (28) and Adegoke Ayobami (31) have been apprehended after killing their friend, Oguntade Wasiu.

Wasiu was murdered by his close associates in Modakeke in Osun State.

The incident occurred on Sunday, August 14, 2022.

The suspects were arrested after some farmers who witnessed the crime quickly reported them to the police.

New Telegraph learnt that the suspects lured the deceased to the bush under the guise of seeking spiritual help and killed him with a cutlass.

It was further gathered that the suspects who took security personnel to where they killed their friend, said they killed him because he was making more money than them through ‘Yahoo Yahoo’.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Yemisi Opolola while speaking to newsmen at the state police command in Osogbo on Wednesday, said the suspects were arrested on August 12 at Alaro Area, Modakeke, Osun State.

