We lack funds to hire quality professors for our medical programme – VC

Prof Ebitimitula Etebu is the Vice- Chancellor of the Bayelsa State Medical University. He speaks with PAULINE ONYIBE about the progress and development in the budding university in the past three years

How will you assess the development of the university in the past three years, especially in terms of students’ enrolment?

The issue about admission is that the National Universities Commission (NUC) as supervisory agency for university education in the country normally gives every university quota for admission.

So, in the first instance, we were given a quota of 500 students. Besides, as a specialised university, we also have regulatory bodies which tell us the number of students that will be trained in each programme/ profession based on the available manpower of each university and the available equipment and facilities. All these are regulated.

For instance, in Medicine you cannot admit more than 50 students; in Dentistry you cannot admit more than 10 students, and also in Nursing, you cannot admit more than 50 students. Of course, that limits the number of students in the university, apart from the fact that Medical and Health Sciences programmes/courses are expensive.

Though, government is still subsidising, it is often very difficult to subsidise medical and health programmes. Thus, in our sister university such Niger Delta University (NDU), they have a large student population because they are conventional universities.

They can have a student population of up to 30,000 students. Meanwhile, if we are to go by using economic scale, you will realise that for us, as a university to survive, we need huge amounts of funding resources for many reasons.

These include the fact that in medicine alone, we require a high number of quality lecturers/personnel and departments. For example, NUC in its benchmark and conditions requires that each department must have at least nine lecturers. In medicine you can have up to 30 departments in one programme, so you can imagine if we multiply 30 by nine, it means you will require about 270 lecturers for this number of students that I mentioned earlier. And, if we are going to pay all those lecturers, how much are the students paying as tuition.

But, people are not looking at it from those perspec- tives, even the government does not look at it from that perspective. The people, who are ignorant, will merely say that our school fees are high.

Like in Dentistry, if you want to train a Dentist, the N4 million that students are paying in some private universities will not be adequate to cover student’s training in Dentistry.

Therefore, if they want us to run the university efficiently, the government has to do something drastic because whichever way we look at it, the government is still subsidizing the students’ education. It is easier for the government to subsidise conventional universities, and even at that, it is not easy for them.

Once you say the students are to pay N50,000 as school fees because you want to train manpower in the university and you want the indigenes to benefit, then the N50,000 can get nowhere.

But, we learnt the state government is giving the university N50,000,000, or so as monthly subvention from the government?

Well, it is from the subvention we pay staff salary and meet other running costs.

To be specific, what is the students’ enrollment presently?

To be precise, if we add the current students since they are resuming next month, we will be talking about almost 400 students in the university. As I earlier told you that the National Universities Commission gives us admission quotas, which universities must not exceed. Overall the quota that we were given is 500 students.

For how long is the NUC’s quota going to stand?

Of course, it is for as long as that approval stands. It is not for one year. After the new programmes have been approved, they will give us another 500 students, which makes it a total of 1,000 students.

That is what is supposed to be our carrying capacity as a new university. Again, that is based on the approval. If NUC as an accreditation/ regulatory body approve programmes now, it will be after sometime that they will come again for another approval.

When was the current approval given, and what are the courses or programmes approved?

The initial programmes they gave approval are the programmes that are considered to constitute the stepping stone to professional medical programmes. If you want to study Medicine, we will ask you to study Physics, Chemistry, and Biology in the first year, so NUC gave us approval for Physics, Chemistry, and Biology in the first year.

For the second year, which is 200-Level, as a student you are going to study Human Anatomy, Physiology, Medical Biochemistry. They gave us approval for those ones as “stepping stones courses” so that when they eventually give us the full professional course, we will continue from there.

That is what they did. That is why you are hearing that they have given us approval for professional courses even last year. It is in those dynamics. And, as a budding university, we are offering programmes in Medicine, Dentistry, Medical Laboratory, Nursing, Physiotherapy, Dietetics and Optometry.

We are yet to have programmes in Pharmacy at present, as well as Radiography, Biomedical Engineering, Dental Technology, Therapy, and Dental Hygiene. Like I earlier mentioned, we can get these programmes, but the issue is that we have to get at least nine lecturers in each of the departments before we can successfully run these programmes.

What have been the challenges facing your administration?

First, I will say funding. We are not being funded adequately. We don’t even have a budget, if we are being given N350 million. They won’t even add one kobo and the university must grow.

Even, the school fees that the students pay, where does it get to because that is what has been the argument that all the school fees are not being remitted to the government.

That is the argument about the school fees. There are too many things to do in the university. When they say remit school fees, how many times do the students pay school fees? It is once a year and how many times do we need to pay workers’ salaries.

Let me also tell you one thing; the private universities realise that for you to train one student in Medicine, you need x number of professors, x number of Senior Lecturers, x number of Lecturers, they will calculate everything and put it in the school fees. So, there are no two ways about it.

