We laid foundation for growth in health sector –Igwele

Dr. Parbara Newton Igwele is the Commissioner for Health in Bayelsa State. In this interview with PAULINE ONYIBE, he makes some promising revelations on how the Health Ministry can be revived in the state

As the Commissioner for Health, what was the state of the Ministry when you came on board and how is it now?

You are the one that can assess that respecting what was there and now what it is, but believe you me, everybody has a role to play in the development of the state. Those who were there before have done their best although none of our best is good enough, but the health sector was something quite challenging. It is not very peculiar to Bayelsa alone.

We are a developing nation. In fact, I even tell people that we are undeveloped. We are not even attempting to develop in this part of the world, because when you see things happening, you will know and after the Health Summit, when we came in, I felt all the stakeholders needed to come together to sit down to discuss and itemize issues.

We needed to set up a blueprint in the health sector whereby everybody will be involved where commissioners for health who are leaders of government will come and we will know those things in their head.

The health sector is not what you politicize. Whether you are APC or PDP or any of those parties, you have to ensure that you have to be healthy. You don’t play politics with health. So we needed to sit down as a people with all the leaders in the health sector to itemize what we need as a people. So we gathered all the past commissioners and past permanent secretaries of the ministry of health, all the union leaders in the health sector and we started.

Even though what we got wasn’t enough, it was the first in the history of this nation that we had a Heath Summit that was all encompassing, discussing the issues of health and setting up a blueprint. In fact when the World Health Organisation (WHO) saw what we were doing they were going to take care of the consultants. They are on the document now.

They said that it is going to set a template even to the nation. When the Minister of Health came, he said this is what Nigeria needs as a people. We need to talk to ourselves and tell ourselves the truth. Are we making progress in the health sector? From that summit, you saw us exceeding.

In fact, I have to commend His Excellency the Governor of Bayelsa State for allowing us to bring out the poor indices of the health sector in the state and telling the whole world that this is how poor and how bad we were doing in the health sector.

How is the state doing the area of immunization?

In fact, last month, we became the best in immunization services in the entire federation for the first time in the history of Bayelsa State. We have 100 per cent coverage in immunization.

We have won a few other awards and others will be coming because of that summit. Our services have improved. In the area of infrastructure we are doing well. We came into the government when funding was reduced so drastically. Not many people want to invest in health. Most things that happen in the health sector are things that you don’t see. Ninety five per cent of what happens in the health sector is not seen.

Take for example COVID. If they tell you how many billions of dollars have gone into COVID or HIV prevention and treatment, you will not even see where the money went to. How many governors will go and put money in what they are not seeing? Infrastructure is just about five per cent but people want to see you build gigantic hospitals, build roads.

What we do in the health sector is hardly ap preciated by the electorate. It is only in the developed nations that people appreciate it, that is why many state governors or presidents do not want to invest in the health sector. It only takes people who have the understanding to know that people should not be sick. In Bayelsa, we are preventing a lot of diseases. You see, the system is calm because of what we are doing. I must commend his Excellency for what he is doing.

How far has the partnership between the state government and some development partners who agreed to fly vaccines to the rural areas with drones have gone?

Few months ago, they promised to fly vaccines to rural communities? Because of the challenges we have, we needed to get innovative ways of trying to improve our indices and we had agreements with Zipline Nigeria, Sterling Bank, drug stock and one other group. This consortium came together, they have different things that they are going to put together.

They have specific roles to play to improve the health indices of Baylesa. For example, flying drugs around to give health commodities is a bit expensive. How are you going to sustain it? We thought about how we are going to sustain it. They get drugs directly from manufacturers through our health care facilitators and then we are going to get original drugs and we are getting directly from the manufactures to the end users.

The price will be very affordable. We had a drug distribution system here before now that even the government hospitals could not buy from them. So we thought of innovative ways of trying to improve the health indices of our people. During the immunization service and emergency situation, the cost of drugs across the health care services are quite high and then we looked at the health care system and the possibilities of generating revenue but every day, people travel out of Nigeria?

If you know how much we spend on getting medical tourism as a nation, you know the capital flight that is leaving the system. We can reverse those processes and that is what we are trying to do as a state. Because I sit in the confines of my office and the amount of funding that the government supports for patients to go and receive health care outside is very high. Most of these health facilities are there. Every day, the government pay staff. Provide health care facilities and then employ them.

Do all of those things and you take care of patients, they pay for the services but they say there is no money generated and so we need to have a revenue system whereby you can mop up all of these things. Even though not the high revenue but at least, it should be all sufficient to sustain the health facilities. Sterling bank will be in the system trying to mop up these things through collection of revenue within the health facilities.

Secondly as sterling bank is doing, drugs store is trying to get original drugs into our facility and now we have original drugs in all of our health facilities at an affordable prize such that even the local vendors around when they see that you can get original drugs, they want to come and get from the drug store and then delivering emergency medical services and health commodities around the state for example, just imagine somebody is sick in Foropa and then you want to get emergency medical services for that person in Yenagoa. Assuming a pregnant woman is bleeding, before they will make a decision in moving that woman to the boat before you look for a boat, make a decision that you want to transfer that woman to Yenagoa, may about thirty minutes have gone by.

She will still be bleeding may be another thirty minutes, before you get that woman to Yenagoa may be three hours. By the time you want to intervene and save that woman, it has taken up to four hours and the woman may have bled to death.

This increases maternal mortality every time. Now what we need to do with the Zipline and with drone facility technology that we are about to do. It started in Rwanda and they are doing it very well. In Ghana when I went to Ghana and saw what they were doing in the health sector, I was amazed. The drone technology is working in Africa so we can make it work in Bayelsa State.

Assuming you need blood services, immediately you notice that the a woman needs emergency medical services for blood transfusion, you send just a text message or whatsapp message to the drug airport. So they will receive and in less than ten minutes, they will process and man the blood in the drone and the drone will fly to go and deliver the blood services in the next to forty five minutes. Within one hour from that time you started the patient would have received blood transfusion.

When you hang the blood on that patient, even if you need to transfer the patient, there will still be blood to keep the patient alive till you get to the nearest health facility even if it takes four hours because blood is four hours for one pint of blood. So it can sustain and keep the patient alive.

And immunization services, mothers most times shouldn’t miss the op-portunities of getting vaccinated, when they gather that is when they move to the head-quarters to get vaccines in those hard to reach areas are two to three hours. By the time you come back they must have gone to the farm.

That is why you see most of them do not get immunized and you see that our indices are very poor every time. So in the morning, mothers gather, in five minutes you send a message and in less than one hour they will drop the vaccine in that locality and then you immunize the children before nine o’clock everybody there has received their vaccine.

That is the innovation that we are bringing in and on the 29th of January 2022, we signed an MoU with the state and zipline consortium. As I’m talking to you, we have finished the acquisition process for the land and I think clearing has started where the next center will be sited just beside Bayesa palm.

On the 10th of next month, construction of the next airport for drones is going to start and we will take it up from there. We are making progress and I know we are going to get there in the nearest future.

What is happening to Bayelsa Diagnostic Centre and the 500-bed hospital?

When I came in as the commissioner for the first time, I didn’t have access to that facility. The facility was built and run by the ministry of works. The Ministry of Health never had access to that facility. In fact it was when the former governor saw how I was performing within that short period he now transferred the facility to my ministry.

I think that was about a week to when I was leaving office and when I came in the facility had already shut down and his excellency quickly set up a committee which was headed by deputy chief of staff to the governor Peter Akpe. I was there as a member and we had other prominent Bayelsans as secretaries and mem-bers of the committee including the VC of the medical university who was my predecessor as commissioner of health and several meet-ings were held and we made our report and submitted our report to the governor in De-cember.

And his excellency met with the team that built and managed that facility and asked the deputy governor to look into the matter and come up with a blue print on the way forward. I don’t have more to say concerning that one.

Considering the riverine area of the state, most heath workers don’t like going to those areas. What incentives have the government put in place to make those people stay?

For the first time, we have been quite inno-vative. When I came into office, the first week I went to share my vision for the Ministry of Health with the governor and he okayed ev-erything and added a lot of things to whatever was my dream and vision because health is his priority area and we started making names for the government before another ministry.

We had all of these as a challenge. When you post people to the rural communities, they don’t want to stay. Nobody wants to work in the community and most people want to stay where you have social amenities. That is why you see somebody leaving Nigeria to go and work in a better environment. That is what we do as a people.

