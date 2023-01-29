We ‘ll turn Sambisa forest into farmland –Obi

Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi has said that Sambisa forest where the terrorists use as a base to terrorise the people of Borno State, would be turned into a farm land, if he becomes president. Obi who was in Maiduguri on Saturday in continuation of his nationwide campaign, promised to return Borno State to its original position as the commercial hub of North East. He noted that previous leaderships failed to tackle the insecurity in the state because they were not addressing it from the root.

The LP candidate stated that any solution to insecurity that is not tackling youth unemployment and the injustice in the system will not succeed, adding that “through our consumption to production policy, we will engage the youths and pull people out of poverty.”

He promised to reconstruct the infrastructure damaged by the war of attrition in Borno State. Obi told the people that the future of the youths is intertwined with that of the country, stating that the forthcoming election is about Nigerian youths and their desire to take back their country. He further explained that the coming election is an existential one because it is going to change the dynamics of the political life of the country. “This election is not going to be as in the past when they come with tribal and ethnic sentiments to deceive us; it is not even anybody’s turn but that of you Nigerian youths to take back your country,” he added.

The vice presidential candidate Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmad assured the people that the LP government will turn the arable land in the North into wealth. The LP National Chairman, Julius Abure, also assured the people of Borno State that only the Labour Party administration under Obi and Datti will unlock the potentials of the North and tackle the insecurity. The campaign team had paid a courtesy visit to the palace of Shehu of Borno, Shehu Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai El-Kanemi.

