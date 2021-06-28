News Top Stories

We lost 12 doctors, 2 nurses to COVID-19, says Lagos Commissioner

Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi has said that the state government lost 14 health professionals comprising 12 doctors and two nurses to COVID-19, saying that the special recognition awards by the Nigerian Healthcare Excellence Award (NHEA) in recognition of the outstanding approach at COVID-19 response and management in Nigeria was received in honour of the departed health workers.

 

At the event held in Victoria Island, Lagos at the weekend Prof. Akin Abayomi bagged the award for the Most Outstanding COVID-19 State Health Commissioner of the Year while the Lagos State government emerged as the Most Responsive COVID- 19 State Government of the Year. Abayomi, who was on hand to receive both awards at the event themed “Celebrating Our Healthcare Heroes”, dedicated it to all health and frontline workers for their role and sacrifices in the COVID response efforts.

 

The commissioner said the state government has a policy of not receiving any award for COVID-19 response because efforts aimed at preventing and managing the global pandemic are still on-going. He noted, however, that the state government is receiving the NHEA award to acknowledge the bravery of all frontline workers.

 

He said: “We have a policy not to receive any award on COVID-19 because the disease still exists but today we are here to acknowledge some of the bravery of all the health front line workers.

 

“During the battle against COVID; wave one and wave two; we lost some of our colleagues, we lost 14 health professionals; 12 doctors and two nurses.

 

So just remember that there are still people dying around the world from COVID.” Speaking before the presentation of the award to the state government and the Commissioner, the Chairman Advisory Board of NHEA Dr. Anthony Omolola applauded the Lagos State government and the Ministry of Health for a well-coordinated COVID response which helped to flatten the curve of infection.

 

“We are very proud of how the Lagos State government and Ministry of Health responded to the outbreak of COVID-19,” he said.

