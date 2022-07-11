Metro & Crime

We lost 2 officers to Kuje Correctional attack – NSCDC

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel, LAFIA

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has said that it lost two officers to the Kuje Correction Centre terror attack in Abuja. Deputy Commandant- General (DCG), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, (NSCDC), Critical National Assets and Infrastructure, National Headquarters, Abuja, Claudius Yakubu, disclosed this in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital during the passing out parade of 535 newly recruited offices and men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

 

He said that the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) under the able leadership of the Commandant- General, Ahmad Abubakar Audi was commit-ted to repositioning the corps for optimal productivity.

 

The deputy Commandant- General lauded the Nasarawa State government for the support it continued to render to the state command of the corps, promising that the corps would continue to work with the state government in carrying out her mandate.

 

He charged the newly re  cruited officers and men of the corps to dedicate themselves to duty and exhibit good sense of professional conduct in discharging their duties. In his speech at the event, Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule reiterated his administration’s commitment to continue to support security agencies in the state to fight crime and criminality.

 

The governor lauded the hierarchy of corps for the deployment of the 535 newly recruited offices and men of the corps to the state command, saying the deployment of the corps would check the social vices and criminality in the state.

 

Nasarawa commandant of the Corps, Abbas Bappa Muhammed praised the visionary leadership of the Commandant-General of the corps for his passion in repositioning the corps to deliver on her mandate.

 

While praising Governor Abdullahi Sule for his support for the corps in the state, solicited for logistics support to the command to enable it succeed in its mandate.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

