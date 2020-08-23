We lost 2 personnel in attack by IPOB – DSS

…vows to identify, arrest killers

An unprovoked attack by the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has resulted in the death of two personnel of the Department of State Services (DSS) in Emene, Enugu State.

The fatal attack was carried out on the secret service’s patrol team, which was on lawful duty within the general area on Sunday.

The DSS, in a statement by its spokesperson, Dr. Peter Afunanya, vowed to ensure that all perpetrators of the datardly act, were identified and made to face the full wrath of the law.

It, nonetheless, commiserated with the families of the deceased personnel, whom it noted, will not go in vain.

A court of competent jurisdiction had, a few years ago, declared the separatist group a terrorist organisation, leading to its eventual proscription by the Federal Government

Consequently, the reported meeting of members of the group in Emene, by virtue of the referred decision, was provocative and unlawful.

“The DSS wishes to inform the public that its patrol team was, today, 23rd August, 2020, attacked in Emene, Enugu State by members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB),” Dr. Afunanya said in the statement.

According to him: “The Service lost two personnel in what was clearly an unprovoked violent attack launched by IPOB on the team.

“The Service hereby condoles with families of the departed officers and also prays for the repose of their souls.”

He declared that: “…all measures have been put in place to ensure that their killers and everyone involved in this dastardly act are promptly apprehended and brought to justice.

“Consequently, a full scale investigation will be carried out with regard to the incident.

“Once again, the Service reaffirms its commitment to assiduously work with other security agencies to maintain public safety and order. It, therefore urges law abiding citizens and residents to go about their normal businesses without fear.”

