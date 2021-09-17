We lost N447 bn to banditry, #EndSARS protest, others – Northern traders

Northern Traders Union (NTU) has claimed its members have lost about N447 billion to banditry, #EndSARS protest and other security challenges facing the North. The National President Mohammed Ibrahim aka 86 made the claim in Yola, Adamawa State, on Thursday while paying a courtesy call on Deputy Governor Crowther Seth in his office. Ibrahim said, “Northern traders are at the receiving end of insecurity in the country, whether it is banditry, #EndSARS protest and all other forms of violent crimes.

“I can confirm that in 2020 and 2021, we have lost over N447 billion to these various crimes, beside lives.” The NTU chief spoke on plans by his group to revamp the economy of the North and control inflation in the country. “That is why as a group we’ve decided to play our modest role to rebuild the economy of the North by availing ourselves of the Federal Government’s various interventions.” Ibrahim decried what he called illegal taxation on highways and vowed that henceforth his group would resist it.

