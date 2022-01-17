Sports

We missed Osimhen in Cameroon – Chukwueze

Super Eagles winger, Samuel Chukwueze, yesterday lamented the absence of Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen, at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, describing him as a ‘beast’ who always find goals from difficult situation.

 

The Villareal forward scored the first goal on Sat-urday in a 3-1 defeat of Sudan, a result that qualified the team for the round of 16. While dedicating his goal to Osimhen who due to injury was released from the team, Chukwueze said there is nobody that won’t miss the former junior international.

 

“I dedicated it to him because he is a good friend and also a beast on the field of play,” he said

 

“Nobody will not miss Victor because he is always a beast on the field of play, I really miss him, I wish he was here, I think by now we would have been scoring three to four goals, so many goals. I love him and that’s why I dedicated the goal to him.”

 

Speaking on a viral video that was circulated before the team’s departure for Cameroon, where his mother was seen holding his feet while praying for him, the forward said the prayer is working. He added that the team is doing very well now but they must keep their heads down and continue to follow the coach instruction.

 

Meanwhile, the former junior international said he already set a target for himself as per the number of goals and assists he would be getting at this year competition.

 

He added: “I need to get more goals and assist, I need to do more for the success of the team, it is not only one goal that I will score at this tournament, I already set my target for the tournament, the goals and assist I need to get.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

