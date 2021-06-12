We must appreciate Nigerians who fought for democratic rule – Chief Agwa

A philanthropist, Chief Sunday Agwa Audu has urged Nigerians not to discard the efforts of notable Nigerians who fought to ensure that the country moved from dictatorship to democratic rule which has guaranteed the freedom of all citizens.

Chief Agwa, in a press statement on Saturday to commemorate the 2021 Democracy Day, urged Nigerians to keep faith with the country and continue to pursue for its betterment.

“I recalled with great nostalgia how some notable Nigerians fought with their blood and sweat for the country to change from dictatorship to civil or democratic setting in order for everyone to have a sense of belonging, we must not in anyway allow their sacrifices be thrown into a trash can but must do everything possible to sustain the legacies bequeathed to us.”

He noted that Nigeria is passing through one of the toughest moments in its history considering the daunting challenges permeating her but said challenges are meant to strengthen our resolve and faith as people by way of coming together to surmount them.

Chief Agwa condoled with the people of Rigwe Nation of Bassa LGA and other tribes of Plateau State over the loss of several lives and property as a result of attacks by suspected Fulani herdsmen a few weeks ago and prayed for the comfort and the eternal rest of the departed souls.

He charged those saddled with the responsibility of securing lives and property to do everything within their power to bring an end to the blood letting.

Like this: Like Loading...