News

We must appreciate Nigerians who fought for democratic rule – Chief Agwa

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Jos Comment(0)

A philanthropist, Chief Sunday Agwa Audu has urged Nigerians not to discard the efforts of notable Nigerians who fought to ensure that the country moved from dictatorship to democratic rule which has guaranteed the freedom of all citizens.

 

Chief Agwa, in a press statement on Saturday to commemorate the 2021 Democracy Day, urged Nigerians to keep faith with the country and continue to pursue for its betterment.

 

“I recalled with great nostalgia how some notable Nigerians fought with their blood and sweat for the country to change from dictatorship to civil or democratic setting in order for everyone to have a sense of belonging, we must not in anyway allow their sacrifices be thrown into a trash can but must do everything possible to sustain the legacies bequeathed to us.”

 

He noted that Nigeria is passing through one of the toughest moments in its history considering the daunting challenges permeating her but said challenges are meant to strengthen our resolve and faith as people by way of coming together to surmount them.

 

Chief Agwa condoled with the people of Rigwe Nation of Bassa LGA and other tribes of  Plateau State over the loss of several lives and property as a result of attacks by suspected Fulani herdsmen a few weeks ago and prayed for the comfort and the eternal rest of the departed souls.

 

He charged those saddled with the responsibility of securing lives and property to do everything within their power to bring an end to the blood letting.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Eid-el Fitr: Kalu advocates national cohesion

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has felicitated with the Muslim community on the successful completion of Ramadan. Describing Ramadan as a special month with uncommon and divine blessings, the former governor urged Muslim faithful to sustain the teachings of holy Qur’an beyond the holy month, adding […]
News

Oyetola resolves 34-year Ikire royal stool crisis

Posted on Author Lateef Dada

After 34 long years and arduous journey through courts and crises, Osun State government on Monday, approved the amendment of the Ikire Chieftaincy Declaration of 1958, which governs the management of the royal stool of Ikire Kingdom in Irewole Local Government Area of the state. This was disclosed in a press statement by the CommissionerforInformationand […]
News

Reps to probe alleged N100bn misappropriation at NEDC

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives Thursday resolved to investigate alleged sleaze and misappropriation of N100 billion at the Northeast Development Commission (NEDC). It has consequently given its Committee on Finance, Procurement and NEDC to exhaustively investigate these allegations and report back in eight weeks. The decision was sequel to the passage of a motion sponsored by […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica