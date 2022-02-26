We must balance contending interests before APC’s national convention, says Ogunjebe

Dayo Ogunjebe is a Lagos based legal practitioner and a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). He is also a member of the South West Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA’23). In this interview with OLAOLU OLADIPO, he appraises developments ahead of the build up to the 2023 general election, the inability of the APC to conduct its national convention as well as the suitability of the National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the Presidency. Excerpts;

In your assessment, what do you think that the build to the 2023 general election has been?

To me, the 2023 general election will be like the ones before it. Already, you can see political gladiators moving from one place to the other. At the moment, we have had parties conducting their various national conventions, which to some extent will determine those that will manage the various political parties.

You are a chieftain of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), what’s your opinion regarding the seeming inability of the party to conduct its National Convention?

Putting together parties’ National Conventions are not usually as easy as people outside think. If you could recollect, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) conducted its National Convention that produced Dr. Uche Secondus as the national chairman. He fell out of favour and he was removed because of the nature of their last convention and the potentials that it has to produce next political leaders of the party leaders going into 2023 there was so much acrimony owing to the fact that there are so many interests that had t be managed and taken care of. So, in answering your question the leadership of the APC needs to take so many things in terms of management of divergent interests into consideration before organizing a proper convention that would seem fair to all.

But the inability of the APC to conduct its National Convention is giving some people some negative impression about your party…

In politics, it is said that the more you look, the less you see. That may appear to you as regards the situation of things but to the management of the party that is not the correct situation of things. The issue that is the bone of contention seems to be the rallying point, which is the leader of the party, President Muhammadu Buhari. Lots of people have different and varying interests, which are supposed to be balanced. When they are balanced, then the convention will be conducted.

Are you hopeful that in the end, your party will scale this seeming tall hurdle in its political journey?

You have to understand the reason why the party is facing this hurdle is due to the very nature of how the party was formed in the first place. If you can recall, APC is made of parties with varied ideological leanings and tendencies. Horse trading is an integral aspect of politicking. For instance in the South West, particularly in Lagos, some tendencies will go to Tinubu to urge him not to support Governor Babajide Sanwoolu for a second term, since he (Tinubu) is contesting the Presidency. That is the same scenario at the national level. In the end, the convention needs to throw up someone who is aware of happenings within the party. The person who can put things together with all the members of the party.

In other words, these seeming setbacks are for the benefit of the party in the long run?

Yes! Because ultimately, regardless of what is happening in the party, this outcome of this convention must produce the next set of managers that will in turn produce a presidential candidate for the party. Then, we can now start looking at the various interests. The new managers must also produce the same or more number of governors for the party than we had before. The danger is that the party must not produce a new national chairman that doesn’t have the right charisma or stature that would be respected by all and sundry within the party. Up until recently, nobody knew who the candidates for the chairmanship were. We have begun to see some candidates beginning to show interest. That is why the convention has not taken place before now.

Don’t you think with these problems the APC will still retain power come 2023?

Let me take you down memory lane, when General Abdulsalami (Abubakar) decided that the country should have a democratically elected leader, the question is how long did it take him? Abacha died in 1998 and we had a general election in the beginning of 1999. He (General Abubakar) subsequently handed over to Chief Olusegun Obasanjo in October of that year.

A lot of political gladiators have been coming around to signify interest for the presidency. Look at all of them, who do you think is the best for the country?

First of all, we want somebody who has a thorough understanding of the country, who has been tried and tested, even in their private capacity. We are looking at someone who has made a mark in a small place that could be termed micro-Nigeria. We want someone who has had the opportunity to envision progress and prosperity for a state and succeeded in carrying it through. We need somebody who can communicate who is not too distant from the masses. We need someone with a good grasp of the needs of the masses and how he can deliver a country from the doldrums, who will take the country of the misery it has sunk itself into.

Amongst those that have shown interest, who do you think fits the bill?

I have to say Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu stands out. We have others who can do the job but at the moment, I don’t see anyone who can match him.

But some people say he is medically unfit to stand the rigours of office if elected?

I don’t think so. Sincerely, what you need to function properly as a leader is a sound mental state of mind and a clear vision that will take the country to the promised land by taking the country from a third world country to the first one like what happened in China. I believe Tinubu can do this.

