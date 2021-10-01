News

We must be united –Atiku

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has urged Nigerians to remain united despite their current existential challenges and struggles for economic survival. Atiku in a statement by his media adviser, Paul Ibe, “disunity doesn’t help Nigerians because it makes it impossible for them to unite for a mutu-ally beneficial common cause. “I believe that our common interests are greater than those things that divide us. If we spend our energies on division rather than fighting for our common interests, it would be more difficult to bring about positive change to assuage the situation.”

