We must beat S’ Leone to qualify – E’ Guinea

Equatorial Guinea Manager, Juan Obiang, is still basking in the euphoria of his wards’ shock victory over defending champion of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, Algeria. The country shocked the whole world with their 1-0 defeat of the Desert Foxes who are at the moment staring elimination in the face.

Esteban Fernandez scored twenty minutes from time to give Equatorial Guinea a memorable 1-0 victory over Algeria in Douala on Sunday. Speaking with pressmen, the coach said they will have to take the win off their mind and face their final group stage opponent, Sierra Leone. “I am delighted with this victory against a great and beautiful team from Algeria,” he said. “It was not an easy match but we managed to build our victory. The qualification for the next round is not yet acquired and we will project ourselves on the match against Sierra Leone.

“The objective is to get a very good result. After the win, I have a thought for all the Equatoguineans living in Cameroon and our people who support us and push us to move forward.” Algeria currently with just a point will face current leader in Group E, Cote d’Ivoire in their final group game on Thursday, January 20th while Equatorial Guinea will be up against Sierra Leone, who sit third on the log with two points for a place in the Round of 16. Meanwhile, Algeria coach Djamel Belmadi, has promised that his team will continue to fight and defend their title despite their present situation.

 

Sports

D’Tigers lose to Côte d’Ivoire

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

…as search for qfinal ticket continues   The D’Tigers will be heading for the drawing board after losing 68-77pts to Côte d’Ivoire in their last group C game and failing to pick an automatic FIBA Afrobasket quarterfinal ticket.   The game which was the group’s decider saw Nigeria struggling for the better part of the […]
Sports

EPL: Villa salvage draw with Baggies in injury time

Posted on Author Reporter

*Man Utd held by stubborn Leeds *Wood hat-trick sees Burnley thrash Wolves West Brom’s faint hopes of avoiding relegation suffered a significant setback after substitute Keinan Davis scored a 92nd-minute equaliser for Aston Villa to ensure the game ended 2-2. Meanwhile, Leeds took points off one of the ‘Big Six’ for the third Premier League […]
Sports

Youth Games: Lagos blasts win-at-all-cost syndrome by states

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Executive Chairman of Lagos State Sports Commission, Sola Aiyepeku, has described the attitude of winning at all costs by some states in the ongoing 6th National Youth Games as a dangerous trend that won’t serve the Nigerian sports well in the long run.   The National Youth Games, which is ongoing, is holding at the […]

