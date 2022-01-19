We must beat S’ Leone to qualify – E’ Guinea

Equatorial Guinea Manager, Juan Obiang, is still basking in the euphoria of his wards’ shock victory over defending champion of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, Algeria. The country shocked the whole world with their 1-0 defeat of the Desert Foxes who are at the moment staring elimination in the face.

Esteban Fernandez scored twenty minutes from time to give Equatorial Guinea a memorable 1-0 victory over Algeria in Douala on Sunday. Speaking with pressmen, the coach said they will have to take the win off their mind and face their final group stage opponent, Sierra Leone. “I am delighted with this victory against a great and beautiful team from Algeria,” he said. “It was not an easy match but we managed to build our victory. The qualification for the next round is not yet acquired and we will project ourselves on the match against Sierra Leone.

“The objective is to get a very good result. After the win, I have a thought for all the Equatoguineans living in Cameroon and our people who support us and push us to move forward.” Algeria currently with just a point will face current leader in Group E, Cote d’Ivoire in their final group game on Thursday, January 20th while Equatorial Guinea will be up against Sierra Leone, who sit third on the log with two points for a place in the Round of 16. Meanwhile, Algeria coach Djamel Belmadi, has promised that his team will continue to fight and defend their title despite their present situation.

