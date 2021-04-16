News

We must democratise access to Internet, Osinbajo tells govs

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran and Lawrence Olaoye

The Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday charged state governors in the country to democratise access to Internet facilities by keying into the Federal Government’s National Broadband plan aimed at ensuring Internet connectivity to all Nigerians by 2023. He also insisted that broadbandconnectivitywasnecessary for meaningful growth, prosperityandsecurityinthecountry.

Osinbajo further hinted that the Federal Government under the National Broadband plan 2020 – 2025 was tar-geting Internet coverage of all Nigerians. The vice-president spoke virtually during the flag-off of the Ogun State Digital Economy Empowerment Project in Abeokuta, according to a statement issued by his spokesman, Mr. Laolu Akande. Speaking at the event, Osinbajo said the National Broadband plan will deepen Nigerian’s access to affordable Internetand broadband, saying that; “The plan gives special attention to un-served and underserved areas in the distribution of telecom services.”

He said the state governments had agreed to harmonise right of way charges payable by telecommunications companies and related public utility infrastructure on local governments, states and federal highways, to encourage co-location of the companies’ fibre optic cables. The vice-president, therefore, urged states to comply with the agreement, stating that; “Making Internet available to its citizens at affordable price is, “the most farsighted action any government can take today. “Indeed, access to broadband and other technology tools has become compulsory for any community that seeks meaningful growth, prosperity, and security for its people.

“Digital Technology is the future of all aspects of human existence. Business, education, healthcare, governance, security, and the practice of every profession, are either already digitally based or will become so in the coming months and years.”

